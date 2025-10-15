Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a new partnership with ELCOME, one of the first and largest Starlink Authorized Resellers, to deliver next-generation maritime and offshore connectivity solutions. The announcement was made at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step."

du has achieved a world-first milestone by delivering seamless handover between terrestrial 5G networks and Starlink satellite connectivity through its state-of-the-art 5G+ Technology, introducing a groundbreaking proprietary solution that enables full voice, SMS, and data services onboard vessels. This pioneering innovation in maritime connectivity leverages Starlink's advanced satellite internet service, which utilizes low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide fast broadband speeds and low-latency connectivity across maritime and offshore environments.

The comprehensive solution is designed to serve diverse maritime customers, including cargo fleets, merchant ships, oil and gas offshore operations, and private yachts, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and superior communication experiences at sea while positively impacting the lives of seafarers worldwide through reliable access to vessels, yachts, ports, and international ships operating in challenging maritime conditions. Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "This partnership with ELCOME represents a significant milestone in expanding our connectivity footprint to previously unreachable areas. Leveraging ELCOME's cutting-edge satellite solutions complemented with our state-of-the-art 4G and 5G Services, we aim to enable the future of maritime operations and explore how innovation shapes the next step for our customers in the maritime industry."

The partnership addresses a critical gap in the connectivity market by bringing reliable, high-speed internet to areas previously underserved by traditional telecommunications infrastructure. Through ELCOME's expertise in satellite connectivity and du's comprehensive telecommunications services and our state-of-the-art network, maritime customers can now access seamless communication solutions while at sea.

Abdulla Saif Al Shafar, Executive Director at ELCOME said: "By joining forces with du, we are redefining what’s possible for maritime connectivity. Where du brings people together on land, ELCOME does the same at sea. Now, we’re enabling crew and passengers to experience uninterrupted voice, SMS, and data services, making the ocean feel as connected as the city. We look forward to working with du to expand our cooperation in the coming months to benefit our mutual customers in the maritime industry."

Key benefits for maritime and offshore customers include high-speed broadband connectivity delivered through advanced LEO satellite technology and low-latency connections that enable real-time communications and operations. The solution provides coverage in remote maritime areas that previously lacked reliable connectivity options, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency for vessels and offshore operations across the region.

The maritime connectivity solution comes at a time when the industry is increasingly demanding reliable, high-speed internet access for operational efficiency, crew welfare, and regulatory compliance. The service will be available to maritime and offshore customers, including commercial vessels, luxury yachts, ports, and international shipping operations, providing a comprehensive connectivity solution that was previously unavailable in the region.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About ELCOME

Elcome was founded in 1970 and is one of the world’s leading maritime companies with a diversified portfolio of technologies, solutions and services. The company is headquartered in Dubai and maintains 31 offices in 21 countries extending from North America to Southeast Asia, with a total of more than 500 employees. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for world-leading OEMs across defense, energy, marine and yachting industry segments and is also a leading system integrator responsible for many vital land-based, offshore and national security projects in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Elcome also operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai offering training and certification for operators and bridge officers.