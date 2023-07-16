Dubai, United Arab Emirates- du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), and Alliance Networks W.L.L (ALLIANCE) are pleased to announce their collaboration through a Teaming Agreement aimed at providing seamless intra-regional high-capacity connectivity to potential third-party customers in the region.

du is a leading provider of telecommunications services in the UAE, with a robust network infrastructure, data centres, and international cables. ALLIANCE, on the other hand, is an established player in the region, with a regional network and commercial partnerships with various operators as part of the Alliance Networks.

Under this agreement, the Parties have identified significant Service Collaboration Opportunities to work together and leverage their respective strengths to deliver exceptional connectivity solutions to customers in the GCC region and beyond. The collaboration will combine du's extensive network infrastructure and ALLIANCE's regional presence and commercial partnerships, enabling the provision of high-capacity connectivity services to meet the growing demands of customers.

Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with du to deliver seamless connectivity solutions to our customers in the region. This strategic alliance combines our regional expertise and network capabilities with du's extensive infrastructure, allowing us to provide comprehensive and reliable services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region."

Both du and ALLIANCE are committed to delivering exceptional connectivity solutions, and this Teaming Agreement represents a significant step towards that goal. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to provide seamless intra-regional connectivity to customers in the region, strengthening the telecommunications infrastructure and supporting regional growth and development.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Alliance Networks W.L.L

Alliance Networks W.L.L is a regional digital infrastructure service provider that interconnects industry-leading organizations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The company offers advanced digital solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation in the region.

https://alliancenetworks.co