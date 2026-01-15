AI-enabled drones have helped plant millions of mangroves to scale restoration with UAE-made technology

Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, has planted ADNOC’s five millionth mangrove seedling during a visit to the Al Nouf mangrove forest in Abu Dhabi, marking a milestone in ADNOC’s ambition to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030.

ADNOC has now surpassed the halfway mark towards this goal, advancing its drive to protect biodiversity through scalable, nature-based solutions that support the UAE’s aim to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 and deliver long-term value and positive impact for the nation.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: “Environmental stewardship is central to ADNOC’s strategy and underpins our commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for the UAE and the communities in which we operate. We have made excellent progress towards our target to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030 by leveraging advanced technologies to support biodiversity and responsibly provide the energy that people and economies need to thrive.”

ADNOC’s mangrove planting program, which began in 2023, uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drone technology developed in the UAE to plant mangroves efficiently and at scale. The program also integrates advanced monitoring tools, such as machine learning, to track mangrove health, growth and restoration success over time.

Community engagement is a core pillar of the mangrove planting initiative. In 2025 alone, more than 1,000 volunteers participated in planting activities, contributing thousands of hours to conservation efforts. Since the program’s launch, around 6,000 people have taken part in mangrove planting, coastal clean-ups and biodiversity restoration initiatives in Abu Dhabi. This includes youth volunteers from schools, community groups, and People of Determination, as well as ADNOC employees, who have actively contributed at every stage of the program.

In 2024, ADNOC joined the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, led by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), to accelerate mangrove restoration, drive research and promote private sector and community participation. These efforts align with the UAE’s Plant the Emirates Program and the World Economic Forum’s One Trillion Trees Initiative.

