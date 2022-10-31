Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dr Batra’s™ – the largest chain of homeopathic clinics in the world, recently launched their newest offering in natural and non-invasive hair and skin treatments. Combining the German Science of homeopathy with the latest aesthetic technologies, Dr Batra’s™ introduces a full range of aesthetic services to help people renew their appearances and achieve healthier, more beautiful skin and hair without unwanted pain or side effects. Dr. Batra's™ has successfully completed 15 years in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which makes it one of the most relied-upon names in hair restoration and skin treatments. Their success story is a result of their dedication towards excellence along with their extensive research and development to deliver world-class non-invasive solutions that last.

Hair loss and scalp issues are common among men and women in the UAE. This is due to a number of factors, such as stress, hormonal changes, poor diet, certain medications, genetics, etc. 67% of UAE residents suffer from hair loss according to a news report. The rise in pollution levels and the harsh sun are among the major contributing factors to hair loss, along with genetics. In fact, it is a global problem, with about 30 million men and 20 million women suffering from the issue worldwide. An increasing number of UAE residents also suffer from various skin problems, such as acne or rashes due to the dry and humid weather conditions.

While there are many hair and skin care treatments available in the market, most of them contain harsh chemicals that can cause damage to your skin and also may lead to some side effects. Understanding the need of the market, Dr Batra’s™ Healthcare which has treated over 6,00,000 hair patients globally now launches its advance hair growth treatments in Dubai. Over the last 15 years, Dr. Batra's™ has treated over 60,000 patients in the UAE and has created benchmarks in providing effective treatment plans for those affected by hair loss and other similar conditions like baldness, alopecia, etc., as well as a myriad of skin issues, which helps them stay ahead in the race.

The recently launched Dr Batra’s™ STM & GroHair treatments have already seen success in India. An in-house study conducted, showed a whopping 87% positive treatment outcomes in patients in a treatment duration of just 10 weeks. These clinically formulated, non-invasive hair treatments use international serums infused with homeopathic medicines to promote hair growth and improve hair density by restoring inactive hair cells. These treatments also improve hair volume and help combat hair loss in an effective way. Dr. Batra's™ is one of the most sought-after names in the world for providing effective solutions to treat hair loss and other hair-related issues as they have worked relentlessly to build a reputation that they now enjoy worldwide among those suffering from such problems. Their cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art technology in the field of homeopathy are some key factors contributing to their success over these years.

Along with addressing hair problems, Dr Batra's™ has also introduced a first of its kind skin treatment called the Homeopathic Medifacial. This wide range of skin treatments are designed to treat concerns like acne, blemishes, hyper pigmentation, uneven skin tone and are suitable for all skin types. Within the range the brand offers skin treatments like brightening, tightening and clearing which show visible results instantly and are also gentle on the skin. These skin treatments are formulated with international serums and active homeopathic ingredients along with latest skin equipment’s to give you a radiant looking skin without any side effects.

Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder, Dr Batra's™ Group of Companies says at the launch of their 4th clinic in UAE, “At Dr Batra's™, we combine the natural German science of Homeopathy with the intelligent use of cutting-edge international technology to offer our patients unique solutions that can help solve their specific concerns. We are very pleased to launch Homeopathy Aesthetic in Dubai. Dubai is a matire mature for aesthetics and we are positive that this safer innovation in treatment will be very welcomed by our patients. The most important advantages that we offer our patients through homeopathy are that our holistic treatments are both safe and free of any side effects. Based on the severity of a patient's condition, we offer personalized treatment solutions at Dr Batra’s™.

The latest hair and skin treatments are now availed at Dubai Healthcare City and the new Al Nahda clinic which are recently been opened just 10 steps away for the Al Nahda Metro Station.

About Dr Batra's™ Heathcare:

With around 200+ clinics across 7 countries like India, UK, UAE, Bangladesh and many more, Dr Batra's™ is the largest chain of homeopathic clinics globally. The team of over 400 highly qualified and experienced homeopathic doctors has treated over 15,000,000 patients globally.

Along with treating hair and skin problems, the brand is also known to treat a range of medical conditions like Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility, and Male Infertility, naturally and without side-effects.

