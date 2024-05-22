Doha Festival City has already opened 16 new stores in 2024 alone and is set to an additional of 23 brands by year's end, including first-to-market offerings from Gold Apple, Alo Yoga, Disney Store and Tesla

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's most dominant trading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment and a flagship mall within Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s portfolio, today announced the remarkable achievement of fully leasing of its mall. With the signing of its 500th lease, and a further over 100 kiosks across the mall, Doha Festival City now boasts over an impressive 600 tenancies, solidifying its position as the ‘Place of Choice’ in Qatar.

This achievement underscores the mall's commitment to offering a varied and unparalleled shopping experience and is testament to its dedication to catering to the needs and preferences of its wide range of shoppers including families and fashion enthusiasts.

In 2024, Doha Festival City has already opened 16 new stores, with ­­an additional of 23 brands set to join by year-end, enhancing its luxury and lifestyle retail offerings by launching esteemed brands such as Tesla, which is the first Tesla showroom within a Shopping Mall in Qatar, Hermes Perfume and Beauty, Creed, Disney Store, Alo Yoga, and Gold Apple Beauty Store.

Simon Van de Velde, Chief Asset Management Officer at Al-Futtaim Real Estate commented: "Al-Futtaim never loses sight of its commitment of becoming the ideal partner for global brands. We strive to attract regional and international brands by providing an unparalleled environment for partners and working with them to provide the finest shopping experience for customers. This achievement of 100% lease capacity signifies the strength of the mall as Qatar’s most dominant retailing destination, a mall that is in demand from local and global retailer alike. Our intention is to continue our relentless efforts to drive further development, expansion and innovation to further elevate and diversify our retail mix, attracting brands that will allow us to deepen our high-end fashion and food offers for our customers.”

The announcement comes as Doha Festival City recently celebrated its seventh year of operation. Doha Festival City continues to set benchmarks in the retail sector, offering an unmatched array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options that cater to the needs of its visitors, further cementing its position as a leader in Qatar's retail and entertainment landscape.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination and amongst the top 20 malls globally, encompasses over 500 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, and Marks & Spencer. Additionally, the mall is also home to popular favorites such as Debenhams and Centrepoint, further broadening its diverse retail offering.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including key fine dining places such as Yasmine Palace, Leto and Laduree and eateries like Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a frosty paradise at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, equipped with 17 screens and offering an unparalleled movie-watching experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and encapsulates the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

