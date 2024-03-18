Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announced launching a state-of-the-art Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), to honor Global Recycling Day on March 18th, 2024.

To underscore its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, the mall latest initiative, located at Welcome Court A on the Ground Floor, marks a significant step towards enhancing recycling efforts within the community.The RVM is designed to accept plastic at this stage, and aluminum, and glass at the later stage, featuring advanced technology such as a crusher module for glass and a shredder module for plastic and aluminum. It incorporates Aco Recycling's high-end AI Recognition Tech, ensuring efficient processing of recyclable materials.

The machine is capable of uploading various reward models and securely storing every transaction, including photos, on cloud servers. This innovative approach to recycling offers numerous benefits, including reducing waste sent to landfills, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to the global effort to decrease pollution.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, underscores the mall's approach to sustainability, stating, "Integrating technology with sustainability has always been at the heart of Doha Festival City's core mission. The introduction of the RVM is a significant step in our journey towards a greener future. We earnestly invite everyone to join us in making a positive environmental impact. In line with our brand ethos 'It's My Place, My Choice', this endaovour reinforces our commitment to providing a space where the community can actively contribute to sustainability."

Doha Festival City has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to recycling and sustainability throughout the years. This dedication is showcased through a spectrum of eco-conscious initiatives and practices. The mall has pioneered waste management innovations and water conservation efforts, significantly reducing its ecological footprint. In collaboration with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), Doha Festival City has installed EV charging stations, encouraging the shift towards electric vehicles and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Furthermore, its comprehensive food waste segregation program, supported by more than 80 dining outlets, efficiently converts organic waste into compost. This initiative not only enriches the mall's landscaping but also plays a crucial role in minimizing waste directed to landfills, underscoring Doha Festival City's enduring commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

For more information about Doha Festival City and its sustainability initiatives, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Beatrice Zemelyte, Assistant PR Manager, Muse: beatrice.zemelyte@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Visit Qatar winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

For more information, visit www.dohafestivalcity.com/home.