Highlighting this year’s theme, "Driving Without a Phone", the initiative aims to educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving, featuring interactive displays and safety demonstrations as part of Doha Festival City's #FestivalCares CSR initiatives.

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the General Directorate of Traffic for the 36th GCC Traffic Week. Under the theme "Driving Without a Phone", this year's activation aims to promote traffic safety and educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving.

Held at the Entertainment Node from Tuesday, March 5th, until Friday, March 8th, Doha Festival City will host a dedicated booth featuring three distinct security units: the Tournament Security Force, Lekhwiya, and the Traffic Department. Additionally, two motorcycles from the Traffic Department are on display to enhance public recognition of the specific units and vehicles dedicated to ensuring their safety on the roads.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, said, "We are honored to support the General Directorate of Traffic and the Ministry of Interior in their mission to promote traffic safety. The 36th GCC Traffic Week is an excellent opportunity for us to contribute to the welfare of our community and highlight the importance of responsible driving."

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the significance of driver safety measures in Qatar and the elimination of distracting behaviors that endanger everyone on the road. Doha Festival City invites all visitors to participate in this important initiative and learn more about how they can contribute to making Qatar's roads safer for everyone.

The 36th GCC Traffic Week is an annual campaign held across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to highlight important traffic-related issues and foster a culture of safety on the roads. This year's focus is on the critical issue of mobile phone use while driving, a prevalent factor in road accidents and diminished driver attention.

For further details about Doha Festival City, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

