Dubai UAE: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), a leading insurance company in the UAE, has taken decisive steps to reinforce its strong and enduring partnership with the UAE Cycling Federation (UAECF). Building upon their successful collaboration, both entities have mutually agreed to extend their commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of cyclists across the UAE. As part of this renewed and exclusive partnership, DNI proudly retains its position as the official insurer for all cyclists registered with the UAE Cycling Federation.



H.E. Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, President, UAECF, said: "This strategic alliance between DNI and UAECF is a powerful testament to our shared vision for a greener and healthier nation. Together, we are not only fostering the growth of cycling but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the UAE. Our partnership with DNI allows us to go the extra mile in supporting our athletes and promoting cycling as a key driver of public health and environmental responsibility."



Mr. Hassan Al Khuwaildi, Head of Business Support, DNI, said: “We are thrilled to solidify our enduring partnership with the UAE Cycling. By extending our commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of cyclists across the UAE, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting and supporting the cycling community. We are delighted to offer our solutions and ensure that cyclists can pursue their passion for the sport with peace of mind."



One of the significant steps taken in this joint initiative is the mandatory inclusion of Pedal Cycle Insurance Coverage for all cyclists registered under the UAECF. This crucial addition emphasises the commitment of both DNI and UAECF to ensure the safety and security of cyclists while they enjoy their passion for the sport. Moreover, DNI goes above and beyond by providing complimentary insurance policies to UAECF Cyclists forming the National Team, solidifying their unwavering support for the athletes.



The continuous backing from the country's leadership in terms of investments in cycling tracks and infrastructure has been instrumental in fostering a thriving cycling community. The enduring collaboration between DNI and UAECF stands as a testament to their shared dedication to the sport of cycling and their joint commitment to creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable nation.



About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.



DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.



