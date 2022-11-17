Wellx Fit powered by Fitbit is a pioneering health insurance policy marking the first time an insurance provider offers tracking capabilities to monitor and incentivize engagement for customers through a wearable device

November 2022, Dubai, UAE: Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance providers in the UAE have joined hands with Wellx, the region’s very first wellness backed insurance platform, to launch ‘Wellx Fit’, a unique insurance product that offers all policyholders a complimentary Fitbit device to track activity and stay on top of their health goals. The MoU was signed by Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai National Insurance (DNI) and Vaibhav Kashyap, Co-Founder and CEO, Wellx in the presence of H.E. Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group.

Aside from receiving a free Fitbit, customers will earn cashback rewards as well get exclusive access to Wellx’s network of partners across the fitness, nutrition & mental wellbeing space.

The partnership will fuse wellbeing and insurance by embedding activity data into health insurance to create a more fun and engaging experience for ‘Wellx Fit’ customers. Individuals and corporates in the UAE who buy a new health insurance plan through Dubai National Insurance for themselves, or employees will be incentivised to stay healthy throughout the year.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of DNI, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Wellx. At DNI, we have had a long history as a trusted medical insurance provider and working with an innovative company like Wellx is the way forward. As a company headquartered in Dubai, we believe that we have a responsibility to help support initiatives that will contribute to developing a fitter nation and encourage citizens to get healthier. We are committed to making this possible through partnerships with businesses that have the same values and goals towards creating an impact on a national level and empowering our customers to be the best version of themselves.”

Since its launch in January 2022, Wellx has brought together an ecosystem of wellness focused services and products, with the singular goal of making insurance fun, engaging and impactful. Through educational wellness programs and initiatives, Wellx along with a range of global wearable partners, will incentivize and influence user behaviour, helping their customers make healthier lifestyle choices. Individuals who achieve set steps, active minutes, sleep, and readiness goals will be eligible for cash back rewards through the ‘Wellx Fit’ insurance program.

Vaibhav Kashyap, Co-Founder and CEO, Wellx, said, "Wellx is dedicated to creating a wellness experience with a strong foundation on insurance and help build healthy, happy and resilient communities. Our launch with DNI is the first time any insurer in the region will be offering a free wearable to customers. By incentivizing our customers to care for themselves, and rewarding them financially, we expect to change the way customers perceive insurance in entirety.”

“This country's leadership has always focused on supporting the health and wellbeing of its citizens with initiatives such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual celebration of fitness and wellness. Fitbit, is helping DNI and Wellx make UAE healthier in alignment with the country’s 2031 Wellbeing agenda.” Added Abdulla Al Nuaimi

Fitbit’s health and wellbeing experience easily integrates into a wide variety of health interventions and wellbeing programs - including embedded health plan benefits, condition management point solutions, research studies and wellness programs - and helps to extend and enhance their impact by driving higher participation levels, increasing physical activity, and helping to improve weight loss and diabetes outcomes.

“At Wellx, we’re trying to help people understand insurance better and aiming to deliver an engaging experience which could help in changing the general perception around insurance plans being complicated and boring. We would like to encourage residents of UAE, to get on to an activity linked insurance program early in life and work on building healthy habits.” added Javed Akberali, Wellx.ai Co-Founder & Managing Director.

‘Wellx Fit’ policy holder, Mr. Dimitrios Savvaidis, who has been under the policy for four months, shares, "It is a wonderful experience. It motivates you to be more active, and rewards you when you are. I've even found myself going for walks at the end of the day only to meet my steps target, when I would have rather sat and watched a movie. I believe DNI-Wellx would add great value if introduced to corporations with many employees as keeping your teams healthy would increase their performance. I think the model has a lot of potential for success."

Wellx Fit powered by Fitbit is ideal for everyone from all walks of life - individuals, small to medium-sized enterprises and large corporations.

For more information, please call 600 5 80000 or visit ww.dni.ae

-Ends-

About DNI:

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship. DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae

About Wellx:

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap and Javed Akberali, Wellx is the region’s first-of-its-kind InsureTech platform that rewards individuals on the completion of health & lifestyle goals. The company uses cutting-edge data analytics tools to hyper personalize the wellness experience for individuals, families, and companies.

For press enquiries, please get in touch with:

Catch Communications, on behalf of Wellx

Injeel Moti

injeel@catchcomms.com

Joudat Waleed

joudat@catchcomms.com