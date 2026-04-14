DMCC attracted over 2,300 new companies in 2025, bringing total membership to over 26,000

Technology is now DMCC’s largest ecosystem, surpassing 4,000 companies

New ecosystems – DMCC FinX, DMCC Wealth Hub, and DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre – launched to reinforce bridge between trade, technology and finance

Continued global leadership in commodities, including 103 diamond tenders and auctions, a record-setting silver bar, and over AED 1.3 trillion in Islamic finance transactions

DGCX recorded over 2 million contracts traded, with a value exceeding USD 46.9 billion

Significant real estate milestones achieved across Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers districts, including full sell-out of branded residences in Uptown Tower

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Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, today published its 2025 annual results, reporting sustained growth last year with the addition of more than 2,300 companies to take its total membership beyond 26,000, as it strengthens its position as the world’s leading platform connecting commodities, technology and finance.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:

“2025 reinforced Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and connected centres for global trade. With the UAE’s total trade reaching a new record of over USD 1.63 trillion, and Dubai achieving its highest-ever ranking in the Global Financial Centres Index at 7th place globally, the scale and momentum are clear.

DMCC plays a central role in enabling and consolidating this growth. At the core of our strategy is a fully integrated platform that connects commodities, finance and technology, a convergence that is actively reshaping how global trade is conducted. In 2025, DMCC surpassed 26,000 member companies. We are now home to over 4,000 technology companies, more than 3,600 companies in the energy sector, and a fast-growing base of nearly 2,000 companies across private capital and finance. This progress has been supported by the launch of new sector-focused platforms such as DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, alongside targeted initiatives like our Intellectual Property Support Framework, designed to help businesses protect and commercialise innovation in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.

Dubai’s resilience and long-term economic vision continue to reinforce its appeal as a destination for international business. As we move into 2026, our focus is to deepen and expand our ecosystems, further develop our districts, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and finance.”

Feryal Ahmadi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said:

“Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of DMCC’s operating model – one that is designed to deliver commercial impact across every layer of our district. As our technology sector footprint becomes the largest within DMCC, and as we expand into new sectors such as emerging technologies, luxury goods, advanced finance and private wealth, our focus remains on integration and ensuring that commodities, capital and innovation stay actively connected. This is what enables our members to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and access opportunity at scale.”

DMCC surpasses 26,000 companies led by strong growth in key markets

DMCC’s performance in 2025 reflects sustained global confidence in Dubai as a strategic hub for international trade and investment. The addition of over 2,300 new companies brought DMCC’s district total to over 26,000, driven by the continued expansion of its ecosystem model and access to infrastructure, services and global networks. Robust demand was recorded from India, the United Kingdom and Türkiye, while the strongest year-on-year growth was recorded for the United States (59%), China (56%), Germany and Switzerland (41%).

Technology emerges as largest sector as industry leaders and regulators partner with DMCC

Central to DMCC’s growth has been the rapid expansion of its technology community, now the largest sector within the district, surpassing 4,000 companies. New industry partnerships were established with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Kraken, and Crypto.com, while Bitcoin.com established its regional headquarters at DMCC Crypto Centre. Growth has been driven by strong momentum across DMCC’s dedicated centres for crypto, AI and gaming, which collectively now host over 1,000 companies – fostering new forms of industry clustering and innovation, and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for next-generation technologies and digital trade.

Commodities: DMCC drives global diamond, gold, coffee, tea and Islamic finance trade

DMCC reinforced its position as a global leader in commodities. The Dubai Diamond Exchange hosted 103 precious stones tenders and auctions during the year, while DMCC continued to play a central role in shaping the global diamond trade through its chairmanship of the Kimberley Process. Dubai remains the world’s largest hub for rough and polished diamond trade, with DMCC at the centre of global diamond trade flows.

In precious metals, DMCC continues to anchor Dubai’s role as a major global gold trading hub, supporting physical trade flows, financing structures and price risk management through its integrated ecosystem spanning Tradeflow, DGCX and approved vaulting infrastructure.

In November, DMCC unveiled the world’s largest silver bar – a record-breaking 1,971kg asset officially recognised by Guinness World Record – now undergoing tokenisation through DMCC’s Tradeflow platform alongside project partners VARA, Tokinvest and UAE-based refiner SAM Precious Metals. The initiative forms part of DMCC’s broader programme to advance commodities tokenisation and enhance transparency, traceability and legal certainty across global precious metals markets.

DMCC Tradeflow recorded more than 296,000 Islamic transactions with an underlying value exceeding AED 1.32 trillion, representing a 47% increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) recorded total traded volumes of more than 2 million contracts, up 30% year-on-year, with a notional value of USD 46.9 billion. In agri-commodities, the DMCC Coffee Centre handled more than 8,200 metric tonnes of coffee, while the DMCC Tea Centre processed over 15,000 metric tonnes of tea.

New ecosystems drive Dubai’s economic diversification agenda

In 2025, DMCC expanded its portfolio of ecosystems to support the evolving needs of global markets, supporting its role as a bridge between commodities, technology and finance, and driving Dubai’s economic diversification agenda. The launch of DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX marked a significant step in connecting capital markets with real-world trade, while the DMCC Luxury Innovation Centre will support the global luxury sector by embedding transparency, technology and sustainability at the heart of luxury product innovation.

Within FinX, DMCC announced a structured Intellectual Property support framework for members to boost IP protection and commercialisation in fast-growing sectors. DMCC also announced new initiatives such as DMCC Quantum, and specialised agri-commodity centres the DMCC Honey Centre and DMCC Saffron Centre as it continues to focus on emerging sectors to capture the value of trade flows.

Uptown Dubai and JLT expand commercial and residential capacity

DMCC’s physical infrastructure continued to scale in line with demand. Uptown Dubai advanced into its next phase of development, with construction commencing on two new commercial towers – Uptown Place One and Two – set to deliver 62,000 square metres of premium office, F&B and retail space. The full sell-out of branded residences in Uptown Tower, alongside the groundbreakings of new residential and hospitality projects including W Residences and Mercer House, highlights the strength of DMCC’s integrated live-work environment. Across Jumeirah Lakes Towers, ongoing enhancements further strengthened its position as one of Dubai’s most dynamic mixed-use districts.

Looking ahead: 2026 outlook

DMCC will continue to build on this momentum by deepening integration across its ecosystems and reinforcing its role as a global platform for trade. By connecting commodities, finance and technology within a single, scalable environment, DMCC is positioned to support businesses operating at the cutting edge of economic activity, while maintaining the stability, access and long-term confidence required to drive sustainable growth.

As global trade continues to evolve, DMCC remains focused on enabling businesses to access new markets, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and navigate complexity with clarity – further cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for trade, investment and innovation.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial and property solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae