Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DLF Ltd, India’s leading listed real estate developer, has set a new record of annual sales in the Indian real estate industry with cumulative new transactions of AED 6,653,880,000 (INR 15,058 crores) in FY23, ending March 31st. This remarkable achievement was driven by the success of key project launches, including the luxury residential offering, The Arbour, The Grove located in Gurugram among others. DLF recorded sales of approximately AED 861,180,000 (INR 2,000+ crores) from NRI investors in the fiscal year 2022-2023. NRI investment has consistently played a crucial role in DLF’s residential portfolio, majority of which is driven by Non Resident Indians (NRIs) originating from the Middle East region, followed by USA, UK and Singapore.

The listed developer, known for developing super luxury and luxury properties, announced its Q4 FY23 and annual FY23 results in a statement which detailed, “Our residential business delivered a record performance by clocking new sales bookings of AED 3,642,000,000 (INR 8,458 crore) in Q4, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 210%.”

Aakash Ohri, DLF Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, elaborates “When it comes to NRI investments in Indian real estate, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remains a key one. For NRI investors from GCC countries, Indian real estate has always been a market with enormous opportunities. Residential real estate provides the NRI community with a unique opportunity to convert their hard-earned foreign income into profitable investment opportunities in India. In the last two years, we've seen an increase in the number of NRIs looking to buy a home in India, and pent-up demand has begun to emerge. Post COVID and the weakening of Indian rupee has further pushed the investment from UAE based NRIs in Indian real estate. NRI investments in DLF projects currently range between 12 and 14 percent, and we intend to substantially upsurge that contribution in the coming years. Furthermore, NRIs in the Middle East are optimistic about the Indian market, special provisions such as streamlined tax regime, indexation benefits, cheaper house loan interest, favorable currency movement, digitization of procedures further attracts them to invest their surplus money in India. We are bullish about the growth of this clientele base in the coming years.”



DLF’s luxury residential offering, The Arbour at Sector 63 in Gurugram, was entirely sold out during the pre-formal launch phase and contributed to sales bookings of AED 3,445,000,000 (INR 8,000+ crore). The Grove in DLF 5, Gurugram, a low-rise luxury development offering 292 residences on plot sizes ranging from 225-539 square metres, had sales bookings of AED 805,200,000 (~INR 1,870 crore) in FY23. Other notable contributions to the FY23 includes The Valley Gardens in Chandigarh tri-city with sales bookings of AED 495,175,000 (INR 1,150 crore), and Garden City Enclave in New Gurgaon with sales bookings of AED 463,000,000 (~INR 1,075 crore). The Valley Gardens is a collection of luxury homes, in Panchkula, Haryana. It is nestled in the foothills of the Shivaliks, with stunning views of the Morni Hills and the Shivalik range. Spread over 34 acres, it is a limited collection of only 424 luxury independent floors, while the Garden City Enclave is a premium plotted development project located in Gurugram, India.

Ashok Tyagi, CEO, DLF elaborated, "In FY24 we should still be looking at sales guidance of INR 11,000-12,000 crore. The majority of projects in the housing sector will be launched in Delhi-NCR and Chennai. The company has 215 million square feet of development potential in both residential and commercial segments.”

DLF, India's largest real estate developer, plans to launch 11.2 million square feet of projects in FY24 with sales potential of over AED 8.61 Billion (INR 20,000 crore), senior executives of the company said on an investors call earlier this week.

-Ends-

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shanti Sadhwani | shanti@soar-pr.com

Karen Anthony | karen@soar-pr.com

About DLF Ltd

DLF is India's leading real estate developer and has more than seven decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. DLF has developed more than 153 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 msf (approx.) of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 msf (approx). DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the “Development Business”) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the “Annuity Business”). DLF Limited, has been recognised, consecutively for 3 years, as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category. This recognition demonstrates DLF’s track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives. While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 17 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability. It also received 18 Sword of Honour – by the British Safety Council in 2022, the highest number received by any company globally in a single year.