Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

In a groundbreaking development for the tech industry, Disrupt-X is excited to announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mobily, a prominent telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia. The MOU was officially signed at the prestigious tech event, Leap 2024, marking a new era of technological collaboration in the Middle East.

Under this collaboration, Disrupt-X and Mobily will focus on accelerating the adoption and innovation of IoT smart solutions, aiming to integrate these technologies seamlessly with existing infrastructures. This initiative promises to revolutionize the way businesses and communities interact with digital environments, enhancing efficiency and connectivity across the region.

“Disrupt-X is excited to collaborate with Mobily, a company that shares our vision for harnessing technology to create smarter, more connected communities,” remarked Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “Together, we are poised to redefine what is possible in the IoT space, making significant strides towards a future where technology seamlessly integrates into every aspect of our lives."

This partnership is a testament to Disrupt-X’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the IoT sector. By joining forces with Mobily, Disrupt-X aims to bring about transformative changes, making smart, connected solutions more accessible and impactful for all.

-Ends-

More on Disrupt-X

Located in the heart of Dubai, Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT). They specialize in engineering versatile IoT solutions that are adept at catering to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is ALEF IoT Platform which include Mobile Applications, designed to revolutionize operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has incorporated a LoRaWAN® Network Server to their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT solutions.

By providing over 50 ready use-cases, Disrupt-X showcases its versatility in meeting diverse business needs. The company is constantly innovating and expanding, planning to extend its portfolio to up to 120 ready use-cases by the end of 2024. Furthermore, they proudly host the Cracking IoT Conference, a global gathering that brings together industry experts for insightful discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of IoT’s transformative potential.

For more details, please visit https://www.disrupt-x.io/.