RIYADH – Diriyah Square, the commercial heart of the Diriyah giga-project being developed by Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) in Riyadh, was announced as the winner of the prestigious Future Project category at the Global RLI Awards during a ceremony held in Riyadh on November 2nd. The Global RLI Awards is an annual global awards event that celebrates excellence in the retail and leisure industry, with project entrants from all around the world.

The RLI Awards took place following the 2-day RLI Connect Global deal-making forum, which brought together hundreds of investors, developers, franchise partners and retailers from shopping malls and developments across the Kingdom, GCC region and beyond.

For nine years, the RLI Awards have taken place in various cities around the world including London, Dubai and Los Angeles. Given the abundance of opportunities for retail, leisure and entertainment, and the vast number of world-class projects putting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a global stage, Riyadh was chosen as RLI’s host city for 2022.

Diriyah Square, the 180,000m2 commercial center of Diriyah took first place in the 2022 awards ceremony amongst fierce competition in the Future Project category. Diriyah Square will be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s foremost retail and lifestyle mixed-use development – located just 15 minutes from downtown Riyadh. It will be an uncompromisingly bold destination, bringing together wonderful experiences, while hosting over 400 of the world’s finest luxury and lifestyle brands, complemented by an additional 100 Saudi concepts. The district will deliver a complete lifestyle offering from leisure and entertainment offerings to luxurious hotels, and modern places to work and live that resonate with and celebrate the traditional Najdi architecture and spirit of Diriyah, all within a pedestrian-centric environment.

Nestled around the historic UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage site of At -Turaif and adjacent to the lush Wadi Hanifah, Diriyah is set to become the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation and one of the greatest gathering places in the world. Designed and built with Saudi heritage and culture in mind, Diriyah will soon become a unique must-see destination.

Mohamed Saad, Vice President - Diriyah Development Company commented on accepting the award, “We would like to thank RLI for acknowledging Diriyah Square with the Future Project award. This accolade not only recognizes Diriyah Square as a world leading retail and lifestyle development, but also the work of the talented DGDA team bringing this premier destination to life.”

Jayne Rafter, Founder of RLI Connect commented, “I am thrilled to see Diriyah Square win ‘RLI Future Project’. Diriyah, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s foremost heritage and culture mixed-use development, it truly celebrates excellence and is a window into tomorrow’s world-class destinations that will challenge and inspire the future of retail and leisure.”

With construction well underway for the Diriyah masterplan, the project is already making final preparations to launch its first asset, Bujairi Terrace, set to become Riyadh's premiere dining destination, before the end of 2022. Bujairi Terrace will provide a carefully curated mix of over 20 world-class dining experiences celebrating the best local flavors and international cuisines. Brands include four Michelin-star restaurants – Chez Bruno, Tatel, Hakkasan and Long Chim – as well as a meticulous offering of local Saudi culinary experiences that will ground the culinary offerings in local Saudi culture. The Saudi restaurant offerings include brands such as Maiz with its authentic Saudi cuisine derived from each of the Kingdom’s 13 provinces; TAKYA, the first Saudi-owned fine dining restaurant serving Saudi cuisine and capturing the heart of Saudi cooking with its contemporary dishes; and Sum + Things, a Saudi brand created in collaboration with the renowned Chef Izu.

-Ends-

About Diriyah

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Diriyah will be transformed into the Kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination and one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah, established in 1446, is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of downtown Riyadh. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the First Saudi State in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah is being developed over 14 square kilometers and is designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created using the authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past.

Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 150 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace area will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.