Inspired by Diriyah’s 300-year-old Najdi heritage, Bab Samhan is a world-class contemporary property that is the first of over 40 planned hotels to open in The City of Earth.

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia: Today, Diriyah Company marked the opening of Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel by Marriott International, in Diriyah, located on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the first hotel of its kind in the historic destination developed by the company, with over 40 more planned. Bab Samhan is the third major landmark asset to be opened in Diriyah, following At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace.

Bab Samhan, part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, will offer guests authentic and diverse cultural experiences rooted in the rich heritage of Diriyah. Embodying the essence of Najdi architectural design with natural motifs and authentic cultural elements throughout its interior and exterior, the hotel will feature 134 rooms and 23 suites, all conveniently located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace, the premium dining precinct with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes, as well as global retail outlets such as the recently opened Dolce & Gabbana brand center. Known as The City of Earth, Diriyah is the ancestral home of the Al Saud family and the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia.

Guests will be offered the added benefit of easy access to Riyadh. Diriyah is ideally located on the outskirts of the Saudi capital and in short time to King Khalid International Airport and when completed will cover an area of 14 square kilometers. Serving as the Kingdom's strategic center adjacent to Riyadh, Diriyah will have the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and the Diriyah Arena, a multipurpose 20,000-seat arena, and a variety of cultural, sports and retail offerings, all in a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Announcing the launch, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bab Samhan to Diriyah, The City of Earth. Guests will have a unique opportunity to experience the unique blend of Najdi architecture and Saudi hospitality within a luxury sanctuary that honors the 300-year-old legacy of the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bab Samhan’s opening is a milestone for Diriyah Company, building on the company’s track record as a mixed-use developer. It further demonstrates the acceleration and growth of Diriyah as a world-class culture-led destination that offers unique luxury hotel experiences. Ultimately our over 40 hotels will provide more than 6,500 rooms, supporting the estimated 50 million annual visits to Diriyah in the future from all over the world.”

Bab Samhan will additionally feature a luxury spa, indoor pool, fitness center, a 250-capacity ballroom, a signature restaurant with Nadji cuisine, and a signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina.