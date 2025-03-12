Residents will enjoy exceptional privacy in homes designed in the timeless style of traditional Najdi architecture

Prestige development launched by Diriyah Company at MIPIM in Cannes

Diriyah: Diriyah Company has announced that prestigious Italian design house Armani has chosen its City of Earth on the outskirts of Riyadh to make its debut in Saudi Arabia with the launch of its Armani Residences Diriyah. The announcement came during Diriyah Company’s high-profile participation at MIPIM in Cannes.

The 15 limited-edition residences will feature bespoke interiors individually curated by iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, ensuring an evocative interpretation of Najdi architecture to celebrate the rich centuries-old heritage of Diriyah, The City of Earth.

Located in Diriyah Square, the residences will be near the new Armani Hotel Diriyah that broke ground in November 2024 and will include 70 luxuriously designed rooms, two restaurants and a high-end spa, with suites having their own spa and a swimming pool.

Comprising three distinct design concepts - The Palm Residences, The Botanical Residences, and The Royal Penthouses - these unique residential offerings range from 1,200 to 1,900 square meters. Each residence features three-bedroom suites with en-suite bathrooms, luxurious formal living and dining areas, family living and dining rooms, a library and a pool.

The individual residences are connected via an iconic ‘Tower of Light’ staircase and will be fully furnished and outfitted by Armani/Casa, including custom-made kitchens and bathroom fittings. They also offer a lobby, private elevator and direct access from a dedicated underground car park.

The Royal Penthouses feature state-of-the-art outdoor amenities, including a private pool, yoga terrace, cabana, and BBQ facilities in all upper units, all set within meticulously landscaped exteriors. The outdoor areas also include fully landscaped terraces.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to all premium Armani Hotel Diriyah facilities, including Armani Hotel Swimming Pool, Armani Hotel Gymnasium, Business Lounge and The Armani Study, and Armani In-House Dining. Additionally, residents will benefit from services covered by an annual fee that include 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a complimentary buggy chauffeur service between the residence and hotel, a dedicated management team, and routine preventative maintenance—including daily plunge pool upkeep.

Owners will furthermore benefit from exclusive privileges, including priority reservations for Armani cafes, restaurants, and hotels all over the world; an Armani/Casa specialist assigned for personal shopping and private design consultation; invitations to special Armani/Casa events; and first access to Armani/Casa product launches.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: "We are proud to be the first destination in Saudi Arabia to welcome Armani to Diriyah, The City of Earth, with the launch of these exquisitely designed residences, making an iconic addition to our residential portfolio. These residences perfectly blend the timeless elegance of Armani design with the immeasurable beauty of our rich Najdi heritage, offering a truly exceptional living experience.”

“These residences will enhance Diriyah’s growing reputation as one of the most sought-after destinations for exceptional residential living, with unparalleled retail offerings and dining experiences at the heart of Diriyah Square.”

The Armani Residences will be the latest addition to Diriyah’s prestigious collection of branded residences. These include Baccarat Residences Diriyah, Corinthia Residences Diriyah, Raffles Residences Diriyah, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah, and The Ritz-Carlton Signature Collection Diriyah – in total comprising 300 branded residences.

Diriyah Company is actively exploring opportunities to bring additional Armani offerings to The City of Earth, further enhancing its dining, retail, and lifestyle experiences. This will complement the upcoming Armani Residences in Diriyah Square, a key part of the district’s luxury living and hospitality portfolio.

The Armani Residences in Diriyah is part of Diriyah Company’s comprehensive residential strategy, which aims to provide diverse living opportunities for over 100,000 future residents.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2022 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

About Armani/Casa and the Interior Design Studio

More than 25 years after its foundation, Armani/Casa is a world leader in the luxury furnishings sector. A byword for elegance and style, it stems from Giorgio Armani’s living dream of a warm, harmonious, highly comfortable and sophisticated haven. Today Armani/Casa offers a complete range of products for home furnishing: from furniture and accessories, from exclusive fabrics to wallcoverings as well as kitchen and bath systems that subtly merge stylistic features and technology. Since 2004, the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has provided complete interior design services to private individuals and property developers, from the conceptual phase under the artistic direction of Giorgio Armani, through to the management of construction. Other projects include residences in cities such as Miami, London, Beijing, Tel Aviv, Manila, Mumbai, Istanbul and Mexico City. Armani/Casa is present in 29 countries worldwide, with a total of 40 outlets.