New project includes 366 luxury residences, one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, across 32 floors

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced the complete sell-out of 366 upscale residential units at DIFC Heights Tower. Public sales opened on Wednesday and all units were sold by Friday. The overwhelming response to DIFC’s latest mixed-use destination underscores the strong demand for premium residential offerings in the heart of the financial district, further solidifying its position as a global business and lifestyle destination.

DIFC Heights Tower, a project by DIFC Developments occupies the final plot within the original DIFC. It will provide exclusive address within the Centre’s ever-growing international community. Sales of the luxury residences, ranging from one to four-bedroom penthouses commenced on 16 April 2025. The project is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Featuring a blend of premium residential and commercial spaces, DIFC Heights Tower is centrally located in the heart of DIFC, adjacent to the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences, and provides seamless connectivity to Gate Avenue, the district’s vibrant retail and lifestyle destination.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said: “The enthusiastic response to DIFC Heights Tower confirms that this unique concept brings the DIFC community to the forefront of a new era of living that seamlessly blends convenience, connectivity, and luxury. As DIFC and Dubai continues to attract new talent to the city, the highly anticipated DIFC Heights Tower will address the growing demand for sophisticated urban living, offering a prestigious address and an unparalleled lifestyle experience in one of the most distinguished financial districts in the world.”

A wide array of world-class amenities and facilities for a high-end contemporary lifestyle await residents at DIFC Heights Tower. The Tower's striking exterior, formed by interlocking geometric shapes, complements its biophilic design and incorporates external terraces as well as multiple outdoor green spaces. DIFC Heights Tower fosters a strong sense of community and work-life balance complemented by a curated selection of retail and dining options.

The vibrant destination also features amenities such as an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a family lounge.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

