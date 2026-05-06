Premiums brokered from DIFC crossed USD 3.4bn in 2025, up 14 per cent from USD 3bn in 2024



Strong ecosystem expansion with 28 insurance and reinsurance new registrations across 2025 and first quarter of 2026



Establishment of Allianz Trade Middle East, Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd., Howden Reinsurance Brokers Limited, Manulife Middle East Limited and QIC (DIFC) Limited

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continues to solidify its position as a global (re)insurance hub, with gross written premiums reaching USD 4.2bn in 2025, an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year. Since 2022, underwriting volumes have doubled, underscoring the sector’s sustained progress and DIFC’s role as a booking, structuring, and underwriting hub. Additionally, premiums brokered from DIFC crossed USD 3.4bn in 2025, up 14 per cent from USD 3bn in 2024, reflecting the growing scale and maturity of the ecosystem, affirming DIFC’s role as the region’s leading platform for global risk transfer and specialist underwriting.

Growth in property and liability lines has been a key driver of this exceptional performance, supported by other lines such as marine, aviation and transport amongst others. The sector has witnessed significant growth from the MEASA region as well as other markets, underscoring the DIFC’s ability to access (re)insurance opportunities globally. Today, more than 135 insurance and reinsurance firms operate out of the Centre, supporting underwriting, broking, captive management and specialist risk transfer activities across the MEASA region and further afield.

During 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, 28 new insurance-related firms were authorised, representing significant growth in the ecosystem. These included Allianz Trade Middle East Limited, Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd., BMS (DIFC) Limited, Howden Reinsurance Brokers Limited (DIFC Branch), Manulife Middle East Limited, QIC (DIFC) Limited, Ryan Specialty (DIFC) Limited, Sun Life (DIFC) Limited, and Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.



In parallel, several global insurance players are growing their DIFC presence, reflecting confidence in the Centre as a long-term base. The firms deepening their footprint in the Centre include Gallagher Re Ltd, Manulife Middle East Limited, Markel International Dubai Limited, and MENA Re Underwriters Limited.

As the region’s only financial centre operating at scale across all financial services, DIFC is uniquely positioned to support the continued development of the global insurance and reinsurance industry, offering regulatory clarity, predictability, professionalism and an environment that fosters innovation.



His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority commented: “DIFC’s insurance and reinsurance sector continued to gain global relevance, with gross written premiums advancing to USD 4.2bn in 2025 generated through diverse ecosystem of more than 135 firms. This growth reflects the confidence international markets place in DIFC as a jurisdiction that enables sophisticated risk transfer, underwriting and innovation. With Dubai ranked among the top 10 financial centres globally for insurance, DIFC remains focused on deepening market capacity, attracting long term institutional players, and supporting sustainable growth across regional and international markets.”



DIFC’s ecosystem provides confidence for reinsurers, (re)insurance brokers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) who view the Centre as an internationally sound jurisdiction with robust regulations and other benefits aligned with established global markets. These benefits are reflected through Dubai being recognised as the region’s only financial centre in the top ten globally competitive cities for business environment, financial sector development, human capital and infrastructure reinforcing Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s most competitive global insurance and reinsurance centres.



About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).



As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.



Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. Ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.



Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.



For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.



Burson

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae