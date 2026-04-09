Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is introducing a targeted package of temporary economic support measures to assist its business and retail community as the region emerges from the current environment.

Effective immediately, the initiatives are designed to ease short-term operational and financial pressures.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority commented: “At DIFC, we stand alongside our clients, partners and employees with a clear commitment to provide support and reassurance when it is needed most. The package of temporary relief measures we are introducing reflects a thoughtful and proactive approach to easing immediate pressures, while reinforcing the strength, resilience and long-term sustainability of the DIFC ecosystem. We remain confident in the fundamentals of our community and its ability to emerge stronger, which in turn will ensure Dubai continues to advance its position as one of the world’s leading global financial centres.”

Initiatives being introduced by the DIFC Authority include Flexible payment plans for both the retail and commercial sectors, installment plans for licence renewal fees and additional support for retailers. There will also be grace periods on certain administrative payments relating to lease contracts, Registrar of Companies, Data Protection Department and registering employees into DEWS.

Additionally, the DFSA is introducing temporary regulatory relief measures to support new firms seeking authorisation and existing regulated firms in Dubai International Financial Centre.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. Ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Burson DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae