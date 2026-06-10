Dubai, UAE – DIB, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, the world's first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has successfully priced a USD 1 billion Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Non-Call 6-Year Sukuk at a profit rate of 6.250%, equivalent to a reset spread of 191.10 basis points over the interpolated U.S. treasury rate.

The transaction reflects strong investor confidence in DIB’s robust credit fundamentals, resilient profitability, and prudent capital management framework. Executed against a challenging geopolitical backdrop, the issuance attracted significant demand from regional and international investors, reaffirming the Bank’s credit strength and strategic market positioning.

DIB successfully raised USD 1 billion through the public AT1 markets, marking the largest GCC AT1 issuances in the recent period and reinforcing its position as a leading capital markets issuer. Strong participation from dedicated Islamic investors further reflects the depth of demand for DIB’s credit and the Bank’s leadership within the global Sukuk investor base.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: “The strong outcome of this issuance reflects the market’s continued confidence in DIB’s financial strength, disciplined capital strategy and ability to deliver successful transactions even in challenging conditions. The depth and quality of demand reaffirm the Bank’s standing as a trusted issuer in the global Sukuk market and underline the resilience of its credit profile.”

The transaction generated robust demand with the orderbook peaking at over USD 2.3 billion, representing a 2.3x oversubscription rate. More than 85 institutional accounts from Europe, Asia and the Middle East participated in the Sukuk. Geographically, 83% of the Sukuk was allocated to the MENA region and 17 % to the UK, Europe and other international investors. By investor type, 77% was allocated to banks and private banks, 21% to Fund Managers and 2% to Insurance companies, Pension Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds.

DIB started marketing the Sukuk on Monday, 8 June, through a series of investor calls aimed at updating investors on its recent quarterly financial performance. The one-day virtual deal marketing exercise proved highly efficient, particularly in a volatile market environment where minimising execution risk and reducing time spent in the market are critical.

Investor reception was positive, allowing the Bank to open the orderbook on Tuesday, 9 June, with Initial Price Thoughts of 6.625% area. The orderbook quickly grew to USD 1.7 billion at UK open before peaking at USD 2.3 billion, allowing pricing to be tightened to a final profit rate of 6.250%.

The Sukuk will be listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai. The Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners on the transaction are Arqaam Capital, ASB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mizuho, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$110 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB’s ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers — a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

For more PR information, please contact:

​​​​​​​DIB

Jawaher Al Shamsi

Head of Corporate Comm & PR

Email: jawaher.alshamsi@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Tameem Alkintar

Account Director

Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com