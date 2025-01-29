JESI, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire): Diatech Pharmacogenetics announced an expansion of its collaboration with Merck Serono Middle East Ltd., affiliates of Merck KGaA (“Merck”). The collaboration aims to improve patient access to RAS biomarker testing in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide1. In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930,000 deaths due to colorectal cancer were estimated to have occurred worldwide. Large geographical variations in incidence and mortality rates were observed. The incidence rates were highest in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and the mortality rates were highest in Eastern Europe. By 2040 the burden of colorectal cancer will increase to 3.2 million new cases per year (an increase of 63%) and 1.6 million deaths per year (an increase of 73%).1

Targeted therapy, against cancer, may be used in combination with chemotherapy for patients with specific genetic mutations, such as KRAS, BRAF and NRAS mutations. Immunotherapy drugs may be considered for patients with tumors that exhibit specific genetic markers, such as microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR).1

The CE-IVD diagnostic solution offered by Diatech Pharmacogenetics™ can provide a quick, precise and accurate result on the status of biomarkers involved in colorectal cancer. The easy-to-install solution adapts to any environment, with a user-friendly dedicated analysis software.

Oliva Alberti, Chief Executive Officer of Diatech Pharmacogenetics, commented: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Merck in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions, aimed at advancing healthcare solutions and ensuring timely, accurate genetic testing for mCRC patients. As part of our mission to enable global access to personalized medicine, Diatech Pharmacogenetics is proud to offer the innovative technology for colorectal cancer genetic testing across countries in the MEA region. This partnership highlights our joint commitment to addressing the challenges of the healthcare landscape in the MEA region and ensuring that patients receive the right treatment at the right time.”

Ramsey Morad, SVP & Head MEAR - Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Russia/CIS at Merck, commented: “At Merck, we are dedicated to enhancing patient care and access to innovative solutions. This expanded collaboration with Diatech Pharmacogenetics underscores our commitment to improving RAS biomarker testing in the Middle East and Africa. By working together, we aim to empower healthcare providers with the tools necessary to deliver personalized treatment options for colorectal cancer patients, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes in the region.”

About Diatech Pharmacogenetics

Diatech Pharmacogenetics, the Italian Company, leader in molecular tests for cancer precision medicine has more than 25 years of expertise in the molecular diagnostics market alongside rapid worldwide growth with over 1 billion diagnostic tests sold. The company’s mission is to research and produce revolutionary CE-IVD solutions dedicated to democratizing molecular oncology for solid tumors and blood cancers. Diatech has shown strong growth in recent years and today is among the first players in the EU market for the oncology diagnostic market.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck generated sales of € 21 billion in 65 countries.

