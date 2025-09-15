Muscat – Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has unveiled its latest customer engagement initiative, the “Member Get Member” campaign, exclusively for Al Riadah Priority Banking clients. The initiative aims to reward existing clients for their continued loyalty and advocacy.

This exclusive campaign invites existing Al Riadah customers to refer friends and family who meet the eligibility criteria for Al Riadah Priority Banking. As part of the reward structure, referring customers will receive OMR 100 for each successful referral, with the opportunity to earn up to OMR 1,000 for ten successful referrals.

A valid referral is defined as a new customer who opens an account with Dhofar Islamic and meets one of the following eligibility criteria: a monthly salary credit of OMR 3,000 or a savings deposit of at least OMR 30,000. To qualify for the reward, the referred customer must maintain their eligibility for a minimum period of three months, after which the incentive will be credited to the referrer’s account.

Commenting on the launch, Bilal Al Raisi, AGM & Head at Dhofar Islamic Retail Banking, stated: “This campaign reflects our dual focus deepening customer loyalty and expanding our premium banking clientele. Al Riadah Priority Banking is designed to meet the complex financial needs of high-net-worth individuals. Through this initiative, we are reinforcing our reputation as Oman’s preferred Islamic banking partner, while rewarding the trust our clients place in us.”

The campaign is expected to drive strong engagement, most notably by strengthening existing customer relations through personalized incentives and by boosting awareness of the Al Riadah brand and its value proposition.

It is pertinent to note that the campaign also aligns with Dhofar Islamic’s broader strategy to deliver innovative, relationship-driven banking solutions that respond to the evolving expectations of premium customers.

Renowned for its customer-first approach and commitment to Sharia-compliant financial services, Dhofar Islamic continues to set benchmarks in Oman’s Islamic banking sector. Since unveiling its refreshed brand identity, the institution has strengthened its position through adherence to Islamic principles, sound corporate governance, and a focus on product innovation and service excellence.

With plans to expand its branch network, enhance digital offerings, and diversify its product suite, Dhofar Islamic continues to redefine the future of Islamic banking in the Sultanate.