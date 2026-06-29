Muscat – As the summer travel season gets underway, Dhofar Islamic is empowering customers to travel with greater convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind through its range of Sharia-compliant credit cards, designed to enhance every stage of the travel experience.

Offering an attractive suite of travel-related benefits and lifestyle privileges, Dhofar Islamic credit cards provide customers with access to selected airport lounges, a global network of ATMs, and a host of exclusive offers that make travel more rewarding and enjoyable.

Cardholders can also earn valuable rewards on purchases made both within and outside the Sultanate of Oman, allowing them to maximize benefits while managing travel-related expenses. In addition, customers enjoy an interest-free grace period of up to 52 days, with no monthly fees, providing greater financial flexibility and convenience during their journeys.

Recognizing the growing importance of digital transactions, Dhofar Islamic has incorporated advanced security features into its credit card offerings. Secure online shopping is enabled through authentication codes that provide enhanced protection for electronic payments, ensuring customers can shop confidently and safely wherever they are in the world.

Dhofar Islamic credit cards are structured in accordance with the principles of Qard Hasan (benevolent loan), offering customers a Sharia-compliant financing solution through a transparent service-fee model based on fixed monthly charges. This approach enables customers to enjoy modern banking conveniences and travel benefits while remaining fully aligned with Islamic banking principles.

Through its innovative card portfolio, Dhofar Islamic continues to deliver value-added financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs of customers and support contemporary lifestyles. The cards are specifically designed to complement the travel aspirations of individuals and families seeking a seamless blend of convenience, security, and rewarding benefits.

As the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, Dhofar Islamic serves a broad spectrum of customers, including children, youth, women, entrepreneurs, and premium banking clients through its Al Raffa and Al Riadah offerings. The institution remains committed to advancing the Islamic banking sector by introducing innovative products and services that combine excellence, convenience, and full Sharia compliance.

Customers seeking to learn more about Dhofar Islamic credit cards are welcome to visit any of the bank’s more than 30 branches across the Sultanate or explore the full range of offerings through the official website: www.dhofarislamic.com