DUBAI, UAE – Savvy Charging Technology is proud to announce a powerful new exclusive partnership and dealership agreement with Xiaofu. This strategic alliance is designed to accelerate the growth of e-mobility across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by delivering advanced, high-quality, and reliable off-grid charging solutions directly to the local market.

Under this exclusive agreement, Savvy will serve as the official regional stockist for Xiaofu’s cutting-edge off-grid EV charging systems. This marks a significant shift for the MENA market, as clients and businesses will no longer need to travel to China to source these products, conduct hands-on testing, or run operational trials. Instead, customers can now approach Savvy directly to secure these state-of-the-art charging solutions locally.

By centralizing operations within the region, Savvy is streamlining the entire procurement and deployment process. Savvy will handle all regional deals and provide comprehensive, on-the-ground support. This includes localized testing and trialing, complete sales assistance, and dedicated aftersales care. Crucially, regional clients will benefit from immediate, local technical support and seamless software updates, eliminating the delays and logistical hurdles traditionally associated with international procurement.

The Xiaofu off-grid systems, now readily available through Savvy, offer a revolutionary approach to EV infrastructure designed to remove traditional barriers to entry. The technology promises a seamless experience characterized by zero crowding, zero upfront friction, zero delays, zero permits, zero installation hassles, zero civil works, and zero reliance on the traditional power grid.

"These are truly exciting times for both companies," said Samina Muhammed, Head of Business Development for Savvy. "By bringing Xiaofu's exceptional off-grid charging technology directly to the MENA region as an exclusive dealer and stockist, we are fundamentally changing how our clients access e-mobility infrastructure. They can now test, trial, and deploy these systems with the full confidence of local sales and aftercare support right here in the region."

With this partnership, Savvy and Xiaofu are reinforcing their shared commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation, ensuring a stronger, more sustainable future for e-mobility across the MENA region.

For more information about the Savvy and Xiaofu partnership, or to schedule a product trial, please contact:

Media Contact: Samina Muhammed Business Development Director, Savvy Charging Technology Contact@savvy.energy

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