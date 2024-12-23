Helvetia Residences combines European-inspired kitchens, state-of-the-art acoustic systems, and luxurious finishes like Armani bronze and Italian Mermer marble

Dubai, UAE – DHG Properties, a leading real estate development company operating within DHG Holding with a distinguished legacy of over three decades, has completed 20% of construction for its inaugural development in Dubai, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Handover is set for H1 2026, and the company has now announced that ten Swiss specialists have arrived in the emirate to complete the interiors of ten showcase apartments. These experts have worked on several notable DHG developments across Europe and are now providing existing buyers, potential investors, and end-users with a glimpse of what the DHG’s JVC-located flagship project will entail; a premium living experience and elevated lifestyle.

The dedicated team of Swiss specialists and craftsmen, bring their expertise in flooring solutions, wall and ceiling treatments, tiling, carpentry, upholstery, lighting design, and acoustic treatments that combine with Swiss precision and European excellence to inject added value into Dubai’s competitive real estate market. Moreover, DHG’s efforts will contribute to forecasts that the UAE construction industry is expected to register an annual growth of 3.9% from 2025 to 2027[1]. The showcase will set a new benchmark of craftmanship for the 430-unit residence in JVC; all of which can be fully rented or sold upon launch.

Milena Stevovic, COO of DHG Group, commented: “When we initially expanded markets, the UAE was an obvious choice due to the forward-thinking nature the country has shown across all industries - especially property. Our overarching goal has been to strengthen the DHG brand and simultaneously work side-by-side with the nation to elevate its real estate standing on both a regional and global scale. Our Swiss specialists will ensure that this ambitious vision to offer more than just a home aligns with our execution. Helvetia Residences is about introducing a lifestyle of unparalleled quality, functionality, comfort, and value - not just aesthetics. By involving Swiss experts and sourcing premium European materials, we aim to bring added value to Dubai’s competitive real estate market, setting new standards for premium living.”

DHG has also announced that its Helvetia Residence apartments will feature state-of-the-art acoustic systems, providing future homeowners with ultimate privacy by eliminating noise from neighbours or corridors. Additionally, the project’s ventilation networks are being crafted with a sleek, linear design, blending functionality with aesthetics; an often-overlooked element in the regional real estate landscape. Moreover, Spanish ceramics have been imported from Valencia to add sophistication to every bathroom, Italian Mermer marble will be featured throughout the reception and select spaces, including travertine slabs and Armani bronze finishes in bathrooms and powder rooms, and European-inspired kitchens are being integrated with fully equipped Bosch appliances.

The pilot project for the 10 units will serve as a hands-on demonstration for local contractors, ensuring Swiss-quality standards are adopted across the project. Potential buyers can already view the showcase apartment at DHG Properties offices, offering a first-hand experience of the premium craftsmanship and innovation that define Helvetia Residences. The remaining apartments will be finished by AROMA, the project’s general contractor, under the guidance of the Swiss specialists. Helvetia Residences is poised to resonate with discerning buyers who value premium craftsmanship and innovation. DHG’ has developed more than 2,500,000 square meters of living space and it has 1,500-plus developments in the pipeline.

