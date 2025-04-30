The collaboration marks a fusion of Swiss precision and international design expertise, delivering meticulously curated interiors for discerning buyers.

Two | 88 brings extensive global experience in super-prime design, with studios in Dubai, London, and Marbella, and a reputation for refined functionality and timeless aesthetics.

The partnership comes at a time when Dubai is experiencing a surge in record-breaking luxury property transactions.

Dubai, UAE – As Dubai continues to outpace global markets in luxury home sales, Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties has partnered with the internationally acclaimed interior architecture and design studio Two | 88 by Rina Rankova for its latest residential development in Meydan Bukadra.

This collaboration blends DHG's commitment to real estate excellence and Swiss-quality construction with Two | 88’s mastery of world-class design and high-end interiors, setting new benchmarks for elevated living in Dubai.

Founded by Rina Rankova, Two | 88 operates globally with studios in Dubai, London, and Marbella. With extensive experience in super-prime residential and commercial design, the studio is renowned for sophisticated interior solutions and global perspective.

Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG and Founder of DHG Properties, commented: “We are confident that our collaboration with Two | 88 by Rina Rankova will significantly enhance the value and appeal of our new project in Meydan Bukadra. This development is designed for the most sophisticated and discerning buyers—those who seek only the very best. Two | 88’s design philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision: timeless, elegant properties crafted with meticulous attention to detail. At DHG, we continue to raise the bar by delivering added value across every dimension—from construction quality and Swiss precision to exceptional interior design.”

Rina Rankova, Founder of Two | 88, added: “From the very beginning, we felt a strong connection with the essence of Helvetia—the premium real estate brand created by DHG. It was a pleasure to explore the vision behind their inaugural project, Helvetia Residences in JVC, and we are now proud to be entrusted with designing the interiors of their second development in Dubai. Our work reflects a commitment to elevated living, blending contemporary architectural elements with refined functionality and everyday comfort.”

The upcoming development in Meydan Bukadra will feature meticulously curated interiors, including custom finishes, premium materials, and layouts revealing a deep understanding of contemporary lifestyles.

This partnership comes as Dubai reaffirms its reputation as one of the world’s top cities for real estate investment and exceptional quality of life. This trend is reflected in Dubai’s residential market, which saw a 47% year-on-year increase in transactions in 2024. The surge in volume was accompanied by a 19.1% rise in property values over the past year, according to the Dubai Residential Market Q4 2024 report by Knight Frank.

By partnering with an industry leader to deliver superior interio r design, DHG Properties ensures the sustained value of its developments and strengthens its strategic positioning to meet the growing demand for properties that prioritise excellence and exclusivity.

About DHG:

DHG Properties Dubai operates within DHG Holding, a leading Swiss real estate and construction group, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and Chairman of the Board, Blagoje Antić, DHG Holding is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG’s success in the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss excellence to the country’s dynamic and thriving real estate sector.

About Two | 88 by Rina Rankova:

Two | 88 is an international interior architecture and design studio with offices in Dubai, London, and Marbella. Founded and led by Rina Rankova, the studio has earned a reputation in the luxury interior design industry for creating elegant, intelligent, and inspiring spaces. Rankova’s portfolio reflects her global experience, with projects spanning across Europe and the UAE.