The development features contemporary interiors inspired by yacht-living and lifestyle-focused amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of the sea and Downtown Dubai.

The unit mix includes a limited collection of exclusive duplex apartments and garden residences, as well as the spacious, well-planned 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom layouts.

Located in one of Dubai’s fastest-rising waterfront districts, Helvetia Marine offers both aspirational living for residents and long-term value for investors

Dubai, UAE – DHG Properties, a leading Swiss real estate developer in the UAE, has launched Helvetia Marine, its latest premium residential development on Dubai Islands. This marks DHG’s third project in Dubai under its Helvetia real estate brand, extending Swiss excellence to one of the city’s most exclusive emerging waterfront destinations, and combining urban comfort with a refined coastal lifestyle.

Dubai Islands has quickly established itself as one of Dubai’s most dynamic waterfront districts, attracting strong interest from both investors and homeowners. Earlier this year, the community recorded nearly AED 3.5 billion (USD 953 million) in sales, underscoring sustained demand for its coastal setting and new generation of integrated developments.

“Dubai Islands offers a rare combination of the tranquillity of a coastal sanctuary, the vibrant energy of Dubai’s shores, and the connectivity and convenience of a global city,” said Blagoje Antic, DHG’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “With Helvetia Marine, we wanted to create a development that reflects this duality: residences that are just minutes away from the beach while providing easy and fast access to Downtown Dubai and other city’s landmarks. We believe this harmony between coastal lifestyle and urban comfort is what will set Dubai Islands apart, and Helvetia Marine is our contribution to shaping that vision into reality.”

Helvetia Marine’s contemporary architecture takes inspiration from the natural beauty of corals, creating a captivating low-rise with 63 units. The interiors and amenities radiate discrete, sophisticated luxury, inspired by yacht living, and executed with finest materials.

The development offers a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 802 sq. ft to 2,592 sq. ft, alongside a limited collection of distinctive duplex nd garden residences. The duplex apartments feature soaring five-metre ceilings, while the garden apartments offer private landscaped gardens that extend the home into lush outdoor greenery.

Lifestyle amenities further elevate the Helvetia Marine experience. Residents can enjoy a panoramic rooftop infinity pool with a chic bar, podium-top gardens for community and relaxation, dedicated yoga area and jogging track, indoor and outdoor gym, social club and kid’s playground. Every element has been curated to bring wellbeing, and connection to daily life.

Helvetia Marine is part of a world-class community envisioned as a new benchmark for coastal living, surrounded by 20 kilometres of beaches, marinas, parks, leisure and retail facilities, yet perfectly connected to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport, through future metro links and a growing road network.

Introducing the Helvetia brand to the residential offering on Dubai Islands marks a new milestone for DHG Properties and brings the total development value of the company’s three ongoing UAE projects to AED 1.3 billion (USD 350 million).

About DHG:

DHG Properties is the Dubai-based developer, part of the Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, with over 30 years of experience, more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered. Led by its owner and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy, bringing Swiss quality and precision to the UAE dynamic and thriving real estate market.

