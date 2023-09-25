Fahim Al Qasimi: The establishment of Alliance Française Sharjah reflects our close relations with France

Sharjah: Alliance Française Sharjah has officially joined the UAE network of this prestigious French institution, with the official inauguration of a Sharjah branch on Monday (September 25). This new cultural milestone has been crossed by the emirate after an agreement was signed by the Department of Government Relations (DGR), in Sharjah, and the UAE’s French Embassy to bring a new centre to the emirate to enable schools and cultural institutions to benefit from the Alliance Française’ expertise in teaching the language.

The Sharjah branch is located at the École Française Internationale in Sharjah, where the Ambassador of France to the UAE, HE Nicolas Niemtchinow, attended to witness the inauguration of the new centre. Alongside the event, the visiting officials also toured the school facilities.

The French Ambassador interacted with the school’s students, and praised the role of the emirate’s official entities, most notably the DRG, in facilitating the establishment of Alliance Française Sharjah.

HE Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “This is an important step forward in strengthening cultural relations between the UAE and France. It embodies Sharjah’s cultural project designed by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which promotes vibrant dialogue with world cultures. As we become part of the Alliance Française network, we are enabling thousands of young students and language enthusiasts in the emirate to have seamless access to perhaps the most prestigious international teacher of the French language and culture”.

For his part, HE Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, applauded DGR’s efforts in supporting cultural exchange and collaboration with France. “With the establishment of the Alliance Française Sharjah, the efforts of this prestigious institution in promoting cross-cultural communication through the teaching of French language and culture, have now expanded. We highly appreciate the emirate’s efforts to nurture dialogue and cultural exchange between nations. We will support the Alliance Française Sharjah to ensure mutual benefit and enable more people to learn French in Sharjah.”

The agreement to establish the Alliance Française Sharjah was signed off in September 2022. Apart from teaching French, the institution will enhance and develop a common professional culture in fields like digital technology, entrepreneurship and consultancy. Besides, it will support cultural activities in the emirate and offer opportunities to benefit from the bilateral expertise in different sectors.

