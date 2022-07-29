Trading value up 75% to AED 49.4 Billion and market capitalization up 28.2% to AED 527 Billion

Positive performance driven by the deep confidence in DFM’s prospects amidst accelerating steps to implement Dubai’s financial markets development strategy

Number of new investors up 38 times to 70,432 investors in a strong indication on the growing investment demand

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (PJSC) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of the year ended 30 June 2022, posting a 63% increase in its net profit to AED 63.4 Million compared to AED 38.8 Million during the corresponding period of 2021. The net profit of the second quarter of 2022 increased by 134% to AED 35.9 Million compared to Q2- 2021’s level of AED 15.3 Million.

The Company’s total consolidated revenue reached AED 163.8 Million in H1-2022 compared to AED 136.6 Million during H1-2021. The revenue comprised of AED 121.4 Million of operating income and AED 42.4 Million of investment income & others.

The Company’s expenses amounted to AED 100.4 Million compared to AED 97.8 Million recorded during H1-2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company’s revenue reached AED 85.2 Million compared to AED 63.2 Million in the second quarter of 2021, while expenses amounted at AED 49.3 Million compared to AED 47.9 Million during Q2-2021.

Commenting on the key developments of the first half of 2022, His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) said: “The DFM has witnessed a positive performance driven by the increasing interest from various market participants and the deep confidence in its prospects in light of the accelerating steps to implement the Dubai’s financial markets development strategy. During the first half, the DFM welcomed the listing of (DEWA), the largest initial public offering in the UAE financial markets’ history. Additionally, our product diversification strategy gained further momentum by launching trading of Oman Crude Oil Futures as well as new equity futures contracts. The first half also witnessed the accomplishment of key initiatives to develop the regulatory framework through the introduction of the listing and trading rules of cooperatives and special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), which strengthens DFM ability to attract more listings and diversify investment opportunities.”

“The total trading value increased by 75% during the first half of 2022 to AED 49.4 Billion from AED 28.2 Billion during the same period of the year 2021 while the total market capitalization of listed securities increased 28.2% to AED 527 Billion compared to end of 2021 level of AED 411 Billion. The DFM maintained its attractiveness to international investors who accounted for 47% of its trading value during the first half with net purchases of AED 2.6 Billion and their ownership reached to 19.8% of the total market capitalization by the end of June 2022. Meanwhile, institutional investors accounted for 53.6% of the trading value, which reflects local and international investors’ confidence in the market. The DFM is reinforcing its efforts to attract more foreign investments through its commitment to regularly organizing global investor roadshows and our latest event in London last June, has achieved notable success,” H.E. Helal Al Marri added.

It is noteworthy that DFM has attracted 70,432 new investors during the first half of this year compared to 1,842 investors, up 38 times compared to its level at the end of the corresponding period of last year, bringing total number of investors to 921,550 investors from 212 countries at the end of June 2021. International investors accounted for 72% of the new investors. Additionally, the DFM has onboarded 426 new institutional investors during the first half including 303 foreign institutions.

About Dubai Financial Market: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 Billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 Billion, DFM became a public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae