Dubai: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a publicly listed integrated real estate company and one of the leading developers, has confirmed that construction and development activities across its portfolio are progressing in line with planned timelines, reflecting the strength of its operational framework and disciplined project management.

The company also announced that it plans to complete the Jannat District at Midtown community in Dubai Production City in the coming days, marking its completion three months ahead of schedule. In addition, Deyaar is preparing to handover around 2,000 residential units across Dubai, welcoming new residents to their homes.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “Our work is continuing smoothly and without interruption. We are closely monitoring developments and following all official directives, while remaining flexible to ensure that construction continues responsibly. The safety and well-being of our teams and partners is our top priority. The UAE has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability, and we have full confidence in the procedures being followed. We extend our sincere thanks to the leadership of the UAE for their care and support of all residents, citizens, and visitors.”

Deyaar continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity position, supporting the advancement of its strategic priorities while contributing to the UAE’s broader urban vision.

Deyaar remains committed to delivering high-quality developments that meet the evolving needs of residents, businesses, and investors, while prioritizing transparency and stakeholder engagement.

As the market evolves, Deyaar will continue to focus on disciplined execution, reliable project delivery, and creating long-term value for shareholders, investors, and customers across its portfolio.

About Deyaar

Deyaar is a publicly listed, integrated real estate company based in Dubai, with over two decades of expertise in developing residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Established in 2001, Deyaar has grown into one of the leading developers following the IPO in 2007. The company is supported by six interconnected business units, forming a unified platform built around a holistic understanding of our customers’ needs.

Deyaar continues to expand its real estate portfolio with strategically located projects and an ambition that continues to grow.