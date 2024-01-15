Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its customers conducted around 12.5 million digital transactions in 2023, compared to around 10 million digital transactions in 2022, an increase of about 25%. This reflects DEWA’s leading role in supporting the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. The digital transactions conducted by customers included over 2.1 million transactions using DEWA’s website, over 3.2 million transactions using DEWA’s smart app, in addition to more than 6.8 million transactions through various digital channels that DEWA provides in collaboration with its partners.

“We are keen to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn the city into the epicentre of the global digital economy. Our efforts also align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai government into a fully smart model. DEWA provides all its services through various digital channels to ensure real-time, safe, and seamless value-added services to all stakeholders, saving their time and effort, and enhancing their happiness. This is achieved using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and others. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to increasing the smart adoption of DEWA’s services to 99.62%, in addition to the digital integration of more than 90 projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of 2023,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

In addition to the digital services related to DEWA’s operations, such as connecting, transferring and cancelling electricity and water services, paying bills, and EV Green Charger services, among others, DEWA provides various innovative services that enhance the sustainability and efficiency of electricity and water consumption. These include the Smart Living initiative, which uses a proactive mechanism to interact with customers. The initiative has many features including the Smart Living dashboard, for customers to monitor their consumption and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports. Through the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’, customers can compare their consumption with similar high efficiency homes in their area. Through the ‘Away Mode’ service, they can receive daily and weekly email reports when they activate the service while they are travelling or away from home. DEWA also provides a wide range of offers and discounts to its customers through the DEWA Store, in cooperation with many public and private companies. This encourages customers to adopt a smart and sustainable lifestyle and helps them turn their houses into smart homes.

DEWA provides bill payment service through various payment channels, including DEWA’s website and smart app, the Empay app, e&money app, through banks, Etisalat Payment Machines, ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations (smart kiosks and cashiers), Emirates NBD deposit machines (cash/cheques), cash deposit machines of Emirates Islamic Bank, and DEWA’s virtual employee Rammas. Customers can pay bills in cash or through credit cards, direct debit cards, Noqodi wallet, and direct debit from the accounts. They can also use Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, automatic deduction, or through the Tayseer platform for smart collection using cheques issued by various banks through Emirates NBD cheque deposit machines across the UAE.

DEWA provides all its services through various digital channels, including its website and smart app on IOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. DEWA also provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee supported by ChatGPT. Rammas is available through DEWA’s website, its smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon’s Alexa.

