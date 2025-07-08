Like Deep Research for the Enterprise, Denodo DeepQuery will Enable Citizen Analysts to Answer Complex, Multi-step “Why” Questions in Minutes

Dubai, UAE – Denodo, a leader in data management, announced the availability of the Denodo DeepQuery capability, now as a private preview, and generally available soon, enabling generative AI (GenAI) to go beyond retrieving facts to investigating, synthesizing, and explaining its reasoning. Denodo also announced the availability of Model Context Protocol (MCP) support as part of the Denodo AI SDK.

Built to address complex, open-ended business questions, DeepQuery will leverage live access to a wide spectrum of governed enterprise data across systems, departments, and formats. Unlike traditional GenAI solutions, which rephrase existing content, DeepQuery, a deep research capability, will analyze complex, open questions and search across multiple systems and sources to deliver well-structured, explainable answers rooted in real-time information. To help users operate this new capability to better understand complex current events and situations, DeepQuery will also leverage external data sources to extend and enrich enterprise data with publicly available data, external applications, and data from trading partners.

DeepQuery, beyond what’s possible using traditional generative AI (GenAI) chat or retrieval augmented generation (RAG), will enable users to ask complex, cross-functional questions that would typically take analysts days to answer—questions like, “Why did fund outflows spike last quarter?” or “What’s driving changes in customer retention across regions?” Rather than piecing together reports and data exports, DeepQuery will connect to live, governed data across different systems, apply expert-level reasoning, and deliver answers in minutes.

Slated to be packaged with the Denodo AI SDK, which streamlines AI application development with pre-built APIs, DeepQuery is being developed as a fully extensible component of the Denodo Platform, enabling developers and AI teams to build, experiment with, and integrate deep research capabilities into their own agents, copilots, or domain-specific applications.

“With DeepQuery, Denodo is demonstrating forward-thinking in advancing the capabilities of AI,” said Stewart Bond, Research VP, Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. “DeepQuery, driven by deep research advances, will deliver more accurate AI responses that will also be fully explainable.”

Large language models (LLMs), business intelligence tools, and other applications are beginning to offer deep research capabilities based on public Web data; pre-indexed, data-lakehouse-specific data; or document-based retrieval, but only Denodo is developing deep research capabilities, in the form of DeepQuery, that are grounded in enterprise data across all systems, data that is delivered in real-time, structured, and governed. These capabilities are enabled by the Denodo Platform’s logical approach to data management, supported by a strong data virtualization foundation.

Denodo DeepQuery is currently available in a private preview mode. Denodo is inviting select organizations to join its AI Accelerator Program, which offers early access to DeepQuery capabilities, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with our product team to shape the future of enterprise GenAI.

“As a Denodo partner, we're always looking for ways to provide our clients with a competitive edge,” said Nagaraj Sastry, Senior Vice President, Data and Analytics at Encora. “Denodo DeepQuery gives us exactly that. Its ability to leverage real-time, governed enterprise data for deep, contextualized insights sets it apart. This means we can help our customers move beyond general AI queries to truly intelligent analysis, empowering them to make faster, more informed decisions and accelerating their AI journey."

Denodo also announced support of Model Context Protocol (MCP), and an MCP Server implementation is now included in the latest version of the Denodo AI SDK. As a result, all AI agents and apps based on the Denodo AI SDK can be integrated with any MCP-compliant client, providing customers with a trusted data foundation for their agentic AI ecosystems based on open standards.

“AI’s true potential in the enterprise lies not just in generating responses, but in understanding the full context behind them,” said Angel Viña, CEO and Founder of Denodo. “With DeepQuery, we’re unlocking that potential by combining generative AI with real-time, governed access to the entire corporate data ecosystem, no matter where that data resides. Unlike siloed solutions tied to a single store, DeepQuery leverages enriched, unified semantics across distributed sources, allowing AI to reason, explain, and act on data with unprecedented depth and accuracy.”

“Denodo DeepQuery will enable enterprises to leverage GenAI not just for retrieval, but also for deep analysis and reasoning," said Andrew Brust, Founder/CEO at Blue Badge Insights and lead analyst for data, analytics, and AI at GigaOm. "Denodo will support these new capabilities with governed, real-time data, for added trust. DeepQuery is a sign of where enterprise AI is headed.”

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone.