Expanding fulfillment centers, darkstores, and bonded zones to meet growing demand across Saudi Arabia and GCC.

Salasa is strengthening its cross-border infrastructure and international shipping to unlock new markets for merchants.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Salasa, Saudi Arabia’s leading e-commerce fulfillment platform, announced today that it has closed a $30 million Series B funding round to accelerate its evolution into a technology-first logistics company and expand its cross-border reach. The round was led by Artal Capital, with participation from SVC, Wa’ed Ventures, 500 Global, Alsulaiman Group, and other strategic investors.

This milestone reflects investors’ confidence in Salasa’s vision to transform e-commerce logistics into a growth engine for retailers. Founded in 2017 and based in Riyadh, Salasa offers turnkey solutions spanning fulfillment, shipping, inventory management, bonded zones, last-mile delivery, and cross-border logistics. The Series B funding will accelerate Salasa’s local and global expansion, scale its dark store network, enhance bonded zone capabilities, and advance its AI-driven technology ecosystem to enable smarter, more efficient supply chain operations.

"This funding marks a major milestone," said Abdulmajeed Alyemni, Co-founder and CEO of Salasa. "We're scaling across fulfillment, technology, and talent to become a tech-first logistics company. With our investors' backing, we'll plan smarter, deliver faster, and expand globally with forward-thinking logistics.”

"We're embedding AI across planning, inventory, and fulfillment to create predictive, self-optimizing logistics," said Hasan Alhazmi, Co-Founder and CBO of Salasa. "This boosts speed, accuracy, and efficiency for merchants, while our cross-border expansion and bonded zone operations open access to new markets regionally and beyond."

Wassim Moukahhal, Head of Alternative Investments at Artal Capital, said: “Salasa is solving one of the biggest pain points in regional e-commerce: reliable, scalable logistics infrastructure. We’re excited to partner with a visionary team that is building a future-ready platform, combining physical scale with technological innovation. This investment aligns with our conviction that logistics is a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and a critical layer of the next generation of commerce.”

With over 50 million products fulfilled and shipped domestically and internationally since inception, Salasa has become the logistics partner of choice for over a 1,000 merchants, including major brands like Noon, Amazon, Cenomi, Boutiqaat, Laverne, Sharaf DG and Alothaim Retail. Its ecosystem includes key platform integrations with Salla, ZID, Amazon, Trendyol, and Shopify, and carrier partnerships with Aramex, DHL, Saudi Post, and more than 40 other logistics providers.

As Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market continues its double-digit growth, exceeded SAR 86 billion by 20241, Salasa is positioned to play a foundational role in powering the Kingdom’s digital economy.

About Salasa

Salasa is Saudi Arabia’s leading eCommerce fulfillment company, established in 2017 by Abdulmajeed Alyemni and Hasan Alhazmi. Headquartered in Riyadh, Salasa provides end-to-end logistics solutions including warehousing, last-mile delivery, and cross-border shipping. These services are designed to help modern retail brands scale with speed and reliability.

Trusted by over 1,000 merchants and having shipped more than 50 million products, Salasa combines operational excellence with integrated technology to reduce cost, accelerate fulfillment, and safeguard brand reputation. Its infrastructure supports a wide range of industries, empowering local and international businesses to grow across the Kingdom and beyond.

Backed by leading investors including Artal Capital, Alsulaiman Group, Saudi Venture Capital Company, and 500 Global, Salasa is building the logistics backbone of digital commerce in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.