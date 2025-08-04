Manama, Bahrain: BlueFive Capital announced today that Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has acquired a stake in the firm, underscoring Mumtalakat’s commitment to supporting emerging financial players.

Mumtalakat’s stake follows BlueFive Capital’s successful close of its Founding Shareholders Circle, and it joins the 25 prominent GCC and global investors backing the firm. This latest investment provides BlueFive with long-term institutional backing as it continues to scale internationally.

Founded in 2024, BlueFive Capital has rapidly grown to manage more than $2.6 billion in assets. As well as a flagship office in Manama, the firm operates across key global centres including London, Abu Dhabi and Beijing. It is founded by private equity veteran Hazem Ben-Gacem and chaired by Sheikh Mohamed Isa Al Khalifa, the former Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain’s national pension fund.

BlueFive Chairman Sheikh Mohamed Isa Al Khalifa, said: “Welcoming Mumtalakat as one of our anchor shareholders is both a milestone and a strong statement of confidence in our vision and capabilities. This partnership provides stability and credibility as we accelerate our global expansion, firmly rooted in Bahrain’s dynamic financial landscape."

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $2.6 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides strategic exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of economic prosperity through consolidating parts of the financial services industry across insurance, private wealth and public markets.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape.

About Mumtalakat

Established in 2006 by Royal Decree, Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It manages a globally diversified portfolio of non-oil and gas assets spanning Strategic Investments, Global Asset Management, Local Impact Investments, and Government Holdings. The fund is focused on creating long-term value for Bahrain through collaborative, sustainable investment strategies.