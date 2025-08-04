Dubai, UAE – Perform IT, a leading provider of enterprise digital transformation and observability solutions, today announces it has successfully achieved Splunk Elite Partner status in both the Sell and Manage tracks of the Splunk Partnerverse Program. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Perform IT’s partnership with Splunk, and reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help enterprises optimize performance, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate digital transformation.

Reaching Elite status, the highest tier in the Splunk Partnerverse Program, validates Perform IT’s deep technical expertise, proven delivery capability, and consistent success in enabling customers to maximize the value of their data. It recognizes Perform IT’s specialized team, whose innovative approach and focus on delivering measurable results have made this possible.

With Elite Partner status across both Sell and Manage from Splunk, held by just two partners in the Middle East, and unmatched specialization in Observability, Perform IT is uniquely positioned as a trusted choice for enterprises wanting to accelerate their digital transformation journey. This milestone will better help customers break down data silos, unify IT and business operations, improve service availability, and more effectively align technology investments with strategic objectives.

“This achievement underscores our relentless commitment to equipping enterprises with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in today’s complex IT environment,” said Karl Brenner, CEO of Perform IT. “Earning the Elite status not only reinforces our position as a leading observability partner but also highlights the strength of our partnerships with Splunk and our dedication to delivering measurable value for our clients.”

Perform IT is recognized for its observability expertise, holding multiple Splunk specializations, including Observability Solutions, IT Service Management (ITSM), and the Financial Services Industry badge, reinforcing its vertical expertise and ability to support complex, regulated environments. These recognitions build on Perform IT’s leadership in IT performance, and longstanding relationship with Cisco as a Cisco Premier Integrator Partner, Full-Stack Observability Specialized and Splunk Observability Solutions Specialized Partner.

With an impressive track record spanning more than a decade, and unmatched expertise, Perform IT has successfully delivered award-winning observability and APM solutions to some of the largest most complex enterprise environments across the EMEA region. Formerly an AppDynamics Titan Partner, the company continues to innovate with advanced, custom-built extensions that drive automation, improve system visibility, and unlock real-time insights across hybrid IT landscapes.

Perform IT is extremely grateful to its talented team and the collaborative support of the Splunk, Splunk AppDynamics and Cisco teams for their invaluable contributions to this recognition.

About Perform IT

Perform IT is an international IT consultancy company delivering digital transformation solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A trusted leader in observability and APM solutions for nearly two decades, Perform IT design, implement, and manage tailored strategies that deliver real business outcomes. By aligning advanced technologies with business objectives, they help organizations optimize operations, reduce costs, and achieve strategic goals.