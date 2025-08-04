Tenable One now connects more of the security stack than any other exposure management platform, empowering customers with unmatched context into their cyber exposure

Dubai, UAE – Tenable®, the exposure management company, today announced a major new milestone as the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform now features over 300 validated integrations, making it the most open and interconnected exposure management platform on the market. This solidifies Tenable’s position as the central hub for security data, analytics, and unified risk reduction, limiting the industry silos caused by fragmented visibility that have long plagued security teams.

In an era where the average enterprise uses 83 different cybersecurity tools1, organizations face a chaotic and siloed view of their attack surface. This fragmentation creates dangerous blind spots that attackers exploit, while security teams waste critical time manually reconciling disparate data instead of stopping threats. Tenable One uniquely solves this challenge by serving as the essential connective tissue for the security stack. While exposure management is still a newer area of focus for most organizations, it has become clear that a robust but open platform with bi-directional partnership among vendors is essential to a preventative approach to cyber risk reduction.

“A closed-off platform isn’t just an inconvenience - it’s a security risk, and Tenable is leading the charge to tear down these walls,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer at Tenable. “Reaching over 300 integrations is a fundamental shift in cyber control. We’re giving our customers the power to see everything, connect everything, and manage their exposure from a single, unified platform without having to replace the tools they already trust. This is the future of cybersecurity, and Tenable is delivering it today.”

The Tenable One platform unifies data from across the technology ecosystem—including endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud native application protection platforms (CNAPP), asset inventory, privileged access management (PAM) tools and more—to provide a single, contextualized view of risk. By ingesting and correlating third-party data, Tenable One enriches it with threat intelligence and business context that identifies blind spots, allowing teams to visualize attack paths and perform contextual analysis to cut through the noise and focus on the exposures that matter most.

By seamlessly integrating with IT service management systems, communication platforms, security information and event management (SIEM) tools, and patch management tools, Tenable One doesn’t just provide insight—it drives action. The platform automates remediation workflows and streamlines cross-team collaboration, dramatically reducing the time it takes to investigate and close exposures.

Two-thirds of Tenable One customers — including many of the most security-mature organizations — already leverage Tenable integrations. This open ecosystem delivers measurable impact, with some Tenable customers reporting up to 10x greater visibility and 75% less time spent aggregating data, freeing teams to focus on preemptive, risk-based operations.

To further accelerate integration development and expand ecosystem reach, Tenable is introducing a universal integrations connector for the Tenable One platform this fall. This flexible, self-service framework enables customers and partners to easily build and maintain their own integrations – securely connecting custom applications and security tools to Tenable One without waiting on vendor roadmaps. It reinforces Tenable’s commitment to openness while empowering organizations to tailor the platform to their unique environments.

What Partners Are Saying

“Effective security requires collaboration, and our partnership with Tenable exemplifies this approach in action. By integrating Tenable One’s rich exposure data directly into Splunk Cloud Platform, Splunk Enterprise Security, and SOAR, we are providing our joint customers with unparalleled context to detect and respond to threats faster than ever before. The breadth of Tenable’s ecosystem is a massive force multiplier for security operations teams.” – Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances, Splunk

“The traditional boundaries between security and operational teams have blurred, and meaningful risk reduction demands coordinated action across the business. The deep integration between Tenable One and the ServiceNow AI Platform helps close the gap between vulnerability identification and enterprise-scale remediation. Together, we’re enabling customers to accelerate response and embed risk reduction into the fabric of how work gets done, ensuring critical exposures are addressed before they can be exploited.” – Lou Fiorello, GVP and GM of Security and Risk Products, ServiceNow

“Compromising privileged access remains the primary goal of cyberattackers, and understanding exposure is critical. The integration between the CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Tenable One gives our joint customers a powerful advantage. With a unified approach that combines deep vulnerability insights with intelligent privilege controls, organizations can pinpoint risks to their most sensitive accounts and act swiftly to secure them, preventing privilege escalation and stopping breaches.” – Joanne Wu, Vice President, Business Development, CyberArk

