Dell Deskside Agentic AI allows enterprises to stand up agentic AI locally, securely and at predictable cost

New solution – powered by Dell high-performance workstations, NVIDIA NemoClaw software stack and Dell Services – handles workhorse models from 30 billion to 1 trillion parameters at the desk

NVIDIA OpenShell integration provides a sandboxed runtime to build, test and govern AI agents with security and privacy controls across the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA from deskside workstations to Dell PowerEdge XE servers

NVIDIA AI-Q 2.0 blueprint support accelerates deployment of multi-agent workflows on Dell AI Factory infrastructure

Dell Technologies World – Dubai, UAE: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces Dell Deskside Agentic AI, a new addition to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA that gives workgroups the ability to deploy and scale agentic AI workflows locally without the cost, latency and data sovereignty constraints of cloud-only approaches. With the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime now supported across the entire Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, enterprises benefit from a single security and policy enforcement layer from deskside workstations to Dell PowerEdge XE servers.

Why it matters

As AI workflows shift toward agentic architectures, token usage compounds at an accelerating rate, driving cloud costs that can quickly become unsustainable despite falling token prices. Cloud-only strategies fall short on what matters at scale: economics, security and data sovereignty. Organizations running agentic AI need infrastructure that addresses all three and scales with workloads without requiring a rebuild every time they mature.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers an enterprise-ready path from the desk where decisions are made to the data center where they scale. For agentic AI workloads of various sizes, organizations can break even versus public cloud API costs in as little as three months with Dell Deskside Agentic AI. Deskside systems keep inferencing local, costs predictable and data secure, giving businesses greater control over their AI environment. NVIDIA OpenShell gives developers and IT teams a secure, sandboxed environment to build, deploy and govern AI agents across the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA from workstations to servers. Teams can build and iterate more freely while reducing exposure to unpredictable cloud inference costs, bandwidth expenses and IP risks.

A complete solution for production-ready deskside agentic AI

Dell Deskside Agentic AI is built around the reality that roughly over 50% of agentic workflows run on open-weight models.This is where the 30-billion to 284-billion parameter model range performs bulk reasoning that efficiently drives operations forward. From coding assistants and research agents to highly secure, private AI assistants for regulated industries, the solution offers a range of Dell high-performance workstations, each sized for different workload and budget requirements. These pair with the NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack and Dell Services to handle heavy AI workloads wherever they make the most economic sense. With Dell Deskside Agentic AI, organizations can reduce spend up to 87% compared to cloud APIs, over two years.

Dell Pro Max with GB10: Compact and power-efficient system for small-scale, individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models.

Compact and power-efficient system for small-scale, individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models. Dell Pro Precision 9: Enterprise workstation towers featuring Intel Xeon 600 processors for workstation and up to five NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation Edition GPU configurations, providing scalable performance for workhorse‑class GPU workloads and supporting models from 30 billion to 500 billion parameters.

Enterprise workstation towers featuring Intel Xeon 600 processors for workstation and up to five NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation Edition GPU configurations, providing scalable performance for workhorse‑class GPU workloads and supporting models from 30 billion to 500 billion parameters. Dell Pro Max with GB300: Powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and Dell’s exclusive MaxCool technology for peak efficiency, this platform is purpose-built for inference of frontier-level AI models from 120 billion up to 1 trillion parameter models.

NVIDIA NemoClaw reference stack: An open-source foundation for securely managing always-on AI agents built on OpenClaw, the agentic framework that powers persistent, autonomous, multi-step AI workflows on local hardware. The stack combines high-performance NVIDIA Nemotron open models for reasoning and coding, and OpenShell's secure runtime — all part of the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit for building and orchestrating long-running agents.

An open-source foundation for securely managing always-on AI agents built on OpenClaw, the agentic framework that powers persistent, autonomous, multi-step AI workflows on local hardware. The stack combines high-performance NVIDIA Nemotron open models for reasoning and coding, and OpenShell's secure runtime — all part of the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit for building and orchestrating long-running agents. Dell Services: End-to-end guidance through the full agentic AI lifecycle – from initial strategy and hardware deployment to workflow alignment, agent prioritization and ongoing optimization – accelerating time-to-production and closing internal AI skills gaps.

Reliable framework for every workload

Deploying agentic AI in production requires a consistent framework that protects sensitive data, integrates with current operations and covers the full infrastructure stack. NVIDIA OpenShell, now supported across the entire Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, gives organizations a sandboxed environment to build, deploy and govern agents with privacy and security controls at runtime. It spans Dell high-performance workstations through Dell PowerEdge XE servers on Canonical Ubuntu and Red Hat AI in the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. Developing and deploying agents closer to data improves governance, security and operational control.

NVIDIA AI-Q 2.0 blueprint support gives organizations a tested foundation to deploy multi-agent workflows handling research, decision support and complex tasks, accelerating the move from pilot to production. Now available as the Dell-NVIDIA AI-Q 2.0 Reference Architecture, powered by Dell AI Data Platform, it is engineered for demanding on-premises workloads in regulated industries including financial services, public sector and manufacturing.

Perspectives

Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer, Dell Technologies:

"The most efficient token is the one produced closest to the data, and most enterprise data isn't in the cloud. Dell Deskside Agentic AI gives every workgroup a secure local environment to run agents, keep costs predictable and keep IP inside the building. What works at the desk scales to the data center. That's a deployment model for the next decade."

Justin Boitano, vice president, AI Platforms, NVIDIA:

“As enterprises reshape and scale the future of work with agentic AI, they’re seeking infrastructure that spans the full enterprise — from our desks where work happens to the AI factories where intelligence scales. With NVIDIA OpenShell across the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, enterprises can develop locally, scale securely and deploy agentic AI on one consistent platform.”

Ryan Shrout, president, Signal65:

“As enterprises transition from AI experimentation to full-scale production, the need for secure, scalable and cost-effective infrastructure has never been greater. Dell Deskside Agentic AI, as part of the Dell AI Factory, bridges the gap between local control and enterprise scalability, while providing headroom for continued iteration. This deskside to data center capability is unique and empowers organizations to harness the full potential of agentic AI while maintaining data sovereignty and predictable costs.”

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