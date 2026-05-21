• Inter-university hackathon connects student innovators with industry leaders including Smart Salem and Mediclinic Middle East



• Science-led programme challenges participants to develop practical solutions for the healthcare sector



• Mediclinic Middle East to incubate two winning teams, supporting their development into proof-of-concepts, with potential funding and deployment across its hospital network



Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, in strategic partnership with Dubai Science Park and with innovation support from the entrepreneurship incubator in5, all part of TECOM Group PJSC, successfully concluded the first edition of Future Hack 2026, a four-day inter-university science hackathon designed to connect students, academia, and industry leaders in addressing real-world scientific challenges.



The hackathon brought together talented students from multiple universities based at TECOM Group’s Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park to collaboratively address real-world challenges provided by industry partners, including Smart Salem and Mediclinic Middle East.



Students participated in a series of workshops at in5 covering business fundamentals, financial viability, and pitching skills, equipping them with the entrepreneurial mindset needed to bring scientific ideas to market. The hackathon culminated in a final pitch-off at TECOM Group’s co-working platform, D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park, where teams presented their solutions to a panel of industry experts. The decision to host the finale at Dubai Science Park was designed to move students beyond the classroom environment and immerse them in a real-world industry setting.



Following the hackathon, Mediclinic Middle East has committed to incubating the two winning teams, from University of Birmingham Dubai and Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai Campus. Both teams will enter a structured development phase to advance their solutions into proof-of-concepts, with the potential to secure funding from Mediclinic Middle East and be deployed across its hospital network. As part of this initiative, the selected students will also be offered internship opportunities within Mediclinic Middle East, providing hands-on experience in a clinical and innovation-driven environment.



“Future Hack exemplifies the kind of practical collaboration that transforms bright ideas into solutions with real-world impact,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group. “By connecting students, academia, and industry experts through TECOM Group’s integrated innovation ecosystem, and providing guidance from experienced mentors, we are equipping the next generation with the skills and confidence to tackle complex scientific problems."



Amanda Gravitis, CEO of Smart Salem, said: “The innovative solutions developed at this event showcased the incredible entrepreneurial talent the UAE is nurturing - the future of healthcare in the region is in excellent hands. Driving transformation and innovation in healthcare, particularly the shift towards preventative health, is at the heart of Smart Salem's vision, and we are proud to be able to support and grow the next generation who will lead the charge."



Dr. Sara Alom, Chief Commercial Officer, Mediclinic Middle East, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Future Hack on this exciting innovation challenge, bringing together the creativity of university students and the real-world needs of our patients. By focusing on patient experience and the smart use of wearable technologies, this initiative empowers the next generation of innovators to reimagine how we deliver safer, more personalised, and more preventative care. Mediclinic Middle East is committed to supporting the innovation ecosystem in the UAE, and together we are creating a platform where bold ideas can translate into practical solutions that enhance patient experience and outcomes."



Future Hack distinguished itself as a science-focused platform rather than a conventional student competition. Participants tackled industry-led challenges, with Smart Salem focusing on Smart Cities & Future Services, as well as Wellbeing & Preventative Care, while Mediclinic Middle East’s challenges centred on Wellbeing & Preventative Care and Healthcare & Digital Health.



Across the hackathon, participants acted as active problem-solvers, engaging directly with industry-relevant challenges while refining their ideas through structured workshops covering business foundations, validation, financial viability, and storytelling. Mentoring from ecosystem experts provided practical feedback and guidance, enhancing the real-world impact of their solutions.



TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts includes Dubai Science Park, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.