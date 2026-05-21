Abu Dhabi, UAE – Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”), the ADGM-based issuer of USDU, today announced that USDU is now available on Changer.ae Limited (“Changer.ae”), an Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) entity regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”).

The integration brings together two FSRA-regulated firms to support a clearer pathway for USD-denominated digital asset settlement in the UAE. Universal is regulated by the FSRA to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients and is registered with the Central Bank of the UAE (“CBUAE”) as a Foreign Payment Token Issuer under the Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”). Changer.ae is regulated by the FSRA to deal in investments as agent, arrange deals in investments, and provide custody services, including for virtual assets.

Through Changer.ae, eligible clients can access USDU for USD-denominated liquidity and settlement in connection with virtual assets The availability of USDU on an FSRA-regulated platform supports trading, treasury, and settlement workflows for market participants seeking a regulated USD stablecoin within the UAE’s digital asset framework.

USDU is structured as a fiat-referenced token pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. Its reserves are fully backed by U.S. dollars held in safeguarded onshore accounts with Emirates NBD and Mashreq, with monthly independent reserve attestations designed to provide transparency around reserve backing.

The integration marks a further step in the development of ADGM-based digital asset infrastructure, connecting regulated token issuance, regulated platform access, custody, and brokerage capabilities within a single financial centre. It also supports the broader development of compliant liquidity rails for the UAE’s virtual asset ecosystem.

“Making USDU available through Changer.ae is an important step in building practical, regulated USD settlement infrastructure for the UAE’s digital asset markets,” said Juha Viitala, Senior Executive Officer at Universal. “Both Universal and Changer.ae operate within FSRA’s regulatory environment, which creates a strong foundation for market participants seeking operational certainty, reserve transparency, and compliant access to USD-denominated liquidity.”

“Access to regulated USD liquidity is becoming increasingly important for clients active in digital assets,” said Wang Hao, Senior Executive Officer at Changer.ae. “The addition of USDU strengthens our ability to support clients with efficient access to USD-denominated digital asset activity through an FSRA-regulated platform.”

USDU is available in the Changer app for eligible clients in accordance with Changer.ae’s onboarding, compliance, and eligibility requirements.

Access remains subject to applicable regulatory and eligibility criteria.

About Universal

Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”) is established in Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) with Financial Services Permission No. 250089 to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients only. Universal is also registered with the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token Issuer under the Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”) and is the issuer of USDU, a fully USD-backed stablecoin registered as a Foreign Payment Token by the CBUAE.

USDU is designed to support USD settlement in connection with virtual asset and virtual asset derivative activity. USDU may not be used as a general-purpose domestic payment instrument in the UAE.

This communication is for information purposes and is intended for Professional Clients only. Under no circumstances shall this communication be deemed or construed as a direct or indirect offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or any offer to sell any product.

www.universal.ae

About Changer.ae

Changer.ae Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) and is licensed to deal in investments as agent, arrange deals in investments, and provide custody services, including for virtual assets. Based in ADGM, Abu Dhabi, Changer.ae provides digital asset services to eligible clients in accordance with its regulatory permissions, onboarding requirements, and compliance framework.

www.changer.ae