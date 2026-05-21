Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polyfab Plastic Industry, a UAE-based plastics manufacturer, to further strengthen their longstanding banking relationship and support the company’s next phase of growth and industrial expansion within the UAE’s plastics manufacturing sector.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of “Make it in the Emirates 2026”, reinforcing the longstanding collaboration between both parties, focused on manufacturing growth, operational scale-up, and long-term industrial development in the UAE.

The UAE's plastics and rubber manufacturing sector is a growing contributor to the country's non-oil industrial output, aligned with the objectives of Operation 300bn to expand the industrial sector's contribution to GDP. The partnership positions NBF as a financing partner supporting growth in a key downstream segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at National Bank of Fujairah, said: “Through this MoU with Polyfab Plastic Industry, NBF is supporting the next phase of growth for a UAE-based manufacturer operating in a strategically important sector. Our focus is on practical financial solutions that support production, efficiency, and investment, helping manufacturers like Polyfab Plastic Industry strengthen local value chains and respond to evolving market and supply chain demands.”

Under the MoU, NBF will support Polyfab Plastic Industry through a range of banking and financial solutions tailored to manufacturing requirements. This includes working capital and trade finance solutions to support production growth, supply chain efficiency, and transaction banking needs.

Sudheer T.R., Managing Director at Polyfab Plastic Industry, said: “This MoU with NBF supports our continued growth ambitions and reinforces our commitment to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities in the UAE. Access to tailored banking and financing solutions will help support operational efficiency, production scalability, and future expansion plans as we continue to serve evolving market demands across the region.”

The collaboration also includes access to treasury, foreign exchange, and cash management solutions, alongside potential project financing and capital expenditure support for future expansion initiatives.

The agreement further builds on the longstanding relationship between NBF and Polyfab Plastic Industry, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the company’s next phase of growth and expansion. Through the collaboration, both parties aim to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance financial flexibility, and support Polyfab Plastic Industry’s continued growth ambitions within the UAE and regional markets.

The agreement reinforces NBF’s focus on supporting UAE‑based manufacturers through sector-specific banking solutions that contribute to industrial growth, operational resilience, and long‑term competitiveness, aligned with the UAE’s industrial growth agenda.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae

About Polyfab Plastic Industry LLC:

Founded in 2005, Polyfab Plastic Industry LLC has established itself as a premier manufacturer of advanced plastic piping solutions in the UAE, serving the construction, infrastructure, drainage, irrigation, telecommunications, and industrial sectors across the Middle East and beyond. Dedicated to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation, the company offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality PVC, HDPE, and piping systems designed to meet modern infrastructure demands. Operating with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Sharjah, and holding internationally recognized certifications, Polyfab consistently delivers durable, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions. The company proudly partners with architects, engineers, contractors, and government entities to help build resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

A major highlight of Polyfab’s innovation portfolio is the introduction of the SereneTech Acoustic Pipes and Fittings system — an advanced low-noise drainage solution engineered to enhance comfort and acoustic performance in residential, commercial, and hospitality developments. Through SereneTech, Polyfab continues to redefine smart piping solutions by combining innovation, engineering precision, and environmental responsibility into next-generation infrastructure products.

For further information, please write or contact us at:

E-mail: teamsales@polyfabonline.com