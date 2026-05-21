Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Gemcorp Capital Middle East Limited ("Gemcorp"), the emerging markets-focused asset manager based in Abu Dhabi, today announced the successful closing of a senior secured direct lending facility providing expansionary capital to Bab Al Wasal Group, a leading UAE-based diversified group spanning real estate, logistics, construction, technical services and hospitality.

The transaction represents a highly strategic and mutually beneficial partnership designed to accelerate scalable growth for both parties. The deal also marks the Gemcorp group’s first such private capital deployment in the UAE and represents a significant milestone for the Gemcorp group's Middle East franchise, reflecting the firm's deepening commitment to the region. It also underscores Gemcorp's philosophy of having on the ground presence while supporting the growth of UAE companies through bespoke capital solutions.

In this context, the bilaterally negotiated facility was sourced directly through Gemcorp's on-the-ground presence and proprietary origination platform in Abu Dhabi. The financing will support the rapid scaling of Bab Al Wasal Group's social infrastructure portfolio across Dubai, enabling meaningful growth of the Group's existing footprint of managed properties, while enhancing operational capacity and long-term revenue visibility. The sector remains critical to enabling the UAE's long-term growth prospects, with regulated supply structurally short of demand, driven by the Dubai 2040 urban expansion, sustained migration inflows and tightening standards under MoHRE. Gemcorp (via Gemcorp Capital Management Limited, its UK FCA-regulated affiliate) acted as sole originator and a Gemcorp group managed fund acted as sole lender on the facility.

Throughout the process, Gemcorp worked closely with the Bab Al Wasal management team to assess its evolving capital needs and structure a tailored financing solution aligned with the Bab Al Wasal Group's long-term development objectives, operational nuances of the business, and market dynamics within the UAE social infrastructure sector. Gemcorp is committed as a long-term financing partner to the Bab Al Wasal Group through the next phases of its growth journey.

Asad Hajiyev, Portfolio Manager and Senior Executive Officer at Gemcorp Capital Middle East Limited, commented: "We are proud to support Bab Al Wasal Group's growth story as the company expands access to high-quality social infrastructure across the UAE. We view periods of regional stress as a test of conviction rather than a signal to retreat. Long-term capital is best deployed by those who remain engaged through the cycle, and the UAE opportunity is structural, not tactical. Gemcorp remains committed to the region as we continue building out our team and expanding our footprint. We look forward to supporting Bab Al Wasal as a long-term partner through the next chapter of its growth."

Arsalan Sardar, Managing Director at Bab Al Wasal Group, commented: “This transaction marks a pivotal milestone for Bab Al Wasal Group. Our partnership with Gemcorp is built on strong alignment, speed of execution, and a deep understanding of our business model and growth ambitions. The facility provides not only capital, but strategic flexibility, allowing us to accelerate expansion across our social infrastructure platform and strengthen our position in a critical and growing sector of the UAE economy. We view Gemcorp not just as a lender, but as a long-term partner in our growth journey.”

Press Contacts

US: Meir Kahtan, Meir Kahtan Public Relations, mkahtan@rcn.com, +19178640800

UK s Europe: Priyanka Dutt, Rostrum, p.dutt@rostrum.agency, +447596711758

Middle East: Emma Procter, Rostrum, e.procter@rostrum.agency, +971581141041 Asia: Tom Hughes, Gemcorp Capital, Chief Marketing C Communications Officer, thughes@gemcorp.net, +447581072005

About Gemcorp Capital:

Gemcorp is a privately owned investment group focused on unleashing the potential in emerging markets.

We combine decades of experience with financial discipline and local knowledge to deliver long-term value for investors and sustainable growth in the economies we invest in. Our core focus is emerging market private credit, structuring and managing solutions that make complex markets investable for global investors. With deep roots across Africa and now

Middle East as well as other growth regions, we look to unlock opportunities that offer

genuine alpha and diversification. We mitigate risks through disciplined underwriting and innovative structuring, deploying capital in sectors critical to economic resilience and development.

Additionally, we manage complementary strategies in trade finance, liquid markets and special situations, each underpinned by the same investment discipline and conviction-based philosophy.

About Bab Al Wasal Group:

Founded in 2017, Bab Al Wasal Group is a Dubai-based diversified conglomerate with operations spanning real estate, logistics, construction, technical services, and hospitality. The Group operates through several entities including Bab Al Warqa Properties, Bab Al Warqa Logistics, Bab Al Wasal Building Contracting, Bab Al Wasal Technical Services, and Bab Al Nojoom Restaurants C Cafeterias.

The Group’s activities include the operation and management of accommodation assets, property administration and compliance services, logistics and supply-chain operations, building contracting and technical maintenance services, and food-service operations.

These activities are primarily conducted in sectors linked to population growth and ongoing infrastructure development in the UAE and are structured to generate recurring revenues through long-term operational contracts and managed assets.