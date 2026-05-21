Dubai: TMF Group, a global leading provider of administrative asset servicing, corporate and compliance services, today announced it has received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate as a Fund Administrator within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In addition, TMF Group will also be licensed to act as a Corporate Service Provider.

This expansion enables TMF Group to operate in DIFC as a corporate service provider and fund administrator. The firm will be able to support clients incorporating and operating in DIFC and provide fund administration services to both local and international asset managers operating in it.

The move strengthens TMF Group’s presence in the Middle East, enabling the firm to deliver consistent, high-quality services across jurisdictions and deepening its role in the region’s financial landscape.

The expansion comes as DIFC continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading financial centres and a regional hub for wealth and asset management. The Centre has seen sustained growth across its funds ecosystem, driven by increasing demand from global and regional asset managers seeking to access opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Farida Azarioh, TMF Group’s Head of Financial Services in the Middle East, India and Africa, said: “DIFC is a key financial hub and plays a central role in the continued growth of the fund’s ecosystem in the Middle East. Being able to operate on it enables TMF Group to better support clients not only within DIFC but also as they expand regionally. This is an important step in strengthening our presence in the region.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, commented: “We are pleased to welcome TMF Group to DIFC as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of our financial ecosystem. TMF Group’s expertise in fund administration and corporate services will enhance the support available to asset managers and corporates operating from the Centre. DIFC provides the regulatory clarity and operating environment required for firms like TMF Group to deliver consistent, high‑quality services to their clients across multiple jurisdictions. We look forward to seeing them serve the region from Dubai.”

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success.

We work with the majority of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com

Marina Llibre Martín

Global PR Manager, TMF Group

marina.llibremartin@tmf-group.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Burson | bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae