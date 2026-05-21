Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has signed a three-year strategic partnership with leading US production company Antoinette Media, marking another significant step in further advancing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for content production, talent development and creative media enterprise. The agreement will see Antoinette Media bring its distinctive approach in creating high-quality, mass-appeal television and film, across both unscripted and scripted formats, to the emirate, further strengthening the local creative media economy while positioning the emirate as a permanent base for international media players.

Antoinette Media will enhance the production and talent development ecosystem, overseen and nurtured by CMA in Abu Dhabi, combining high-volume production with structured workforce development and a ‘hire local’ approach that prioritises training, hands-on experience, and long-term career opportunities for UAE-based creatives.

This partnership reinforces CMA’s broader mandate to attract world-class media companies to Abu Dhabi while nurturing local talent, creating new jobs and fostering cross-border collaborations that fuel the growth of the regional creative media economy.

Under the partnership, Antoinette Media will deliver a minimum of six major productions, including feature films, television series, or high-volume commercial campaigns. At least half of the workforce on these projects will comprise of Abu Dhabi-based freelancers and licensed professionals, ensuring direct investment into the local talent base and freelance economy.

In addition, Antoinette Media will participate in at least six talent development workshops and provide internship opportunities for emerging media creatives, underscoring the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers in the UAE. Through its partnership with CMA, the company is deploying this established production and workforce model; prioritising skills transfer, job creation, and long-term talent development to drive local, meaningful participation across the entire production value chain.

Nabil Abu Samra, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Creative Media Authority said: “Abu Dhabi is rapidly establishing itself as one of the world’s most compelling creative media destinations. Antoinette Media’s expansion to the emirate brings global credibility, high-profile productions, and an exceptional network of talent, while reinforcing our ambition to make Abu Dhabi an enduring home for leading storytellers. With a strong commitment to local hiring, skills development, and world-class content creation, this partnership signals to the global industry that Abu Dhabi is where meaningful content meets meaningful opportunity.”

Lashan Browning, Founder and CEO of Antoinette Media commented: “I am honoured to join forces with Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority in this bold and future-focused partnership. The creative infrastructure, talent pool, and global ambition align perfectly with Antoinette’s mission to share stories that resonate around the world so establishing a long-term production presence here isn’t just a strategic move, it’s a creative one. We’re excited to collaborate with local voices, invest in the region’s remarkable talent, and help create world-class content.”

Neda Farshbaf, General Manager of the new partnership, will oversee the coordination and execution of new initiatives arising from today’s announcement.

Founded in 2022 by industry veteran Lashan Browning, Antoinette Media operates one of the most dynamic production pipelines in US entertainment, with more than 35 active projects currently in development for the global market. This supports approximately 650 industry jobs annually in the US, reflecting scale, continuity and long-term employment opportunity alongside robust training potential.

Antoinette Media produces over 80 hours of content annually in the US through a joint venture between Lashan Browning and Paramount, which includes a first-look arrangement. Its portfolio includes globally recognised titles such as Love & Hip Hop franchise, Family Reunion, Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do, and Run It Back!, projects that combine commercial success with culturally resonant storytelling. Browning’s collaborations with acclaimed creatives including Spike Lee, Ezra Swerdlow, Marc Levin, and Michael Rosenblum over her career further underscore the company’s creative reach and industry standing. Its deep ties with international distributors, streaming platforms, and talent agencies will expand global opportunities for UAE-based creators, while anchoring long-term employment and skills development within the local ecosystem.

About Creative Media Authority

The mission of the Creative Media Authority (CMA) is to champion content creation in Abu Dhabi by empowering content creators through strategic guidance, talent development, financial support, and a world-class regulatory environment.

CMA was launched with a mandate to ensure the right ecosystem is in place for content creators to thrive.

The Authority’s responsibilities include overseeing strategic organisations and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s creative industries, including Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission, as well as training and development initiatives such as creative lab and Arab Film Studio.

https://www.cma.gov.ae/