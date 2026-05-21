Cairo: Klivvr, an innovative app that provides full control over users’ financial experience, announced the launch of K.ai, the first interactive financial AI assistant in fintech applications in Egypt. This step reflects the company’s direction toward redefining the personal money management experience in the Egyptian market.

The launch of K.ai enhances Klivvr’s application efficiency by providing a personalized and interactive financial assistant powered by artificial intelligence. It allows users easier and clearer control over their financial information through a conversation style within the app, instead of just displaying statistics and numbers. K.ai provides an interactive experience that helps users understand their spending patterns, track expenses, and recent transactions more simply and smoothly, in addition to the ability to search for the best available offers on various products and calculate expected installment values instantly and intelligently.

Klivvr has invested more than $10 million in technology development since its launch, as part of its vision to build a smarter and easier digital financial experience for users. The company emphasized that this step represents a qualitative leap in the Egyptian market, as Klivvr is the first financial application in Egypt to provide an interactive AI experience integrated within a commercial financial services application, thereby reshaping the user’s relationship with managing their financial affairs.

Onsi Sawiris, Co-Founder of Klivvr, stated: “Today, we are opening a new chapter in the history of fintech in Egypt. With K.ai, we are giving Egyptians the first interactive AI financial assistant ever built into a fintech app in the country — one that speaks the user’s language, understands their daily life, and transforms their relationship with money into a simple conversation. From day one, we believed that Egyptians deserve a financial experience as advanced as anything in the world, and today, we are proving it. K.ai is not just a new feature; it marks the beginning of a new era in how Egyptians interact with their money.”

Nils Bachtler, Co-Founder & CEO of Klivvr, said: “True innovation in fintech is not just about launching new features, but about building products whose use blends naturally into people’s daily lives. With K.ai, we are focusing on developing an experience that makes access to financial information and decision-making related to spending and purchasing easier and faster, in a way that aligns with the digital generation’s lifestyle. This step reflects Klivvr’s direction toward building financial services that are closer to the user and more capable of adapting to their changing needs.”

Omar Sherif, Co-Founder & CTO of Klivvr, said: “We built Klivvr from the ground up as a data-driven company because we always believed AI could play a real role in improving how people manage their money. With K.ai, customers can ask questions, understand their finances more clearly, and get instant visibility into their Klivvr account whenever they need it. Our goal is to create a banking experience that feels more personal, transparent, and genuinely useful in everyday life. I’m proud of the team behind K.ai for building something that pushes that vision forward.”

Klivvr was founded by a distinguished team of technology experts and entrepreneurs to provide innovative financial solutions that keep pace with the digital age’s requirements and support financial inclusion. The company continuously works on developing its technical ecosystem to provide smart tools that give users greater control over their daily financial affairs simply and safely, reinforcing its position as a central player in shaping the future of digital financial services.

About Klivvr

Klivvr is a fintech company founded in Egypt in 2021, offering integrated digital financial solutions across payments and lending, aimed at giving users greater control over their daily financial experience through a smart payment card and app that enable spending tracking, budget management, and access to a comprehensive suite of digital financial services.

In 2023, the company received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), marking a significant milestone in its growth and expansion journey within the Egyptian market.

In 2024, Klivvr launched Klivvr Family, Egypt’s first family banking product, enabling users to manage household spending through a single account while issuing up to five individual cards for family members. The feature also allows real-time spending tracking, customized spending limits for each card, and enhanced rewards benefits.

In 2025, Klivvr expanded into consumer finance with the launch of its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offering, providing financing of up to EGP 500,000 with installment plans of up to 60 months, in partnership with more than 300 merchants and partners across Egypt.

In 2026, Klivvr continued expanding its platform through the launch of a comprehensive loyalty program and K.Shop, an in-app marketplace, aimed at delivering a more seamless and rewarding user experience. As a result, Klivvr has surpassed 700,000 users.