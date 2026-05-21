Dubai, UAE: Engel & Völkers has officially launched GG Magazine in Dubai, introducing its internationally recognized lifestyle publication to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate and investment hubs.

For almost 40 years, GG has been bringing compelling stories on architecture, design, fashion, art, travel, and influential personalities to a highly curated international audience. Published quarterly, the magazine distributes approximately 275,000 copies per issue across more than 30 countries and five languages, including English, German, Spanish, Italian, and French.

The first issue in Dubai, Edition 2/26, titled “The Hand Made Issue,” explores craftsmanship, creativity, and individuality. The edition highlights the value of human expression in an increasingly automated world, featuring a cover story with Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who shares insights into his work as a painter and the role art plays in his life. Additional features spotlight craftsmanship across disciplines, from architecture and design to luxury engineering.

Commenting on the launch, Diana Džaka Bičo, Chief Marketing Officer at Engel & Völkers Middle East, said: “Dubai represents a unique convergence of ambition, innovation, and lifestyle, which makes it a perfect home for GG Magazine. With GG Magazine, we are not only showcasing the finest properties in Dubai and worldwide, but also connecting with our audience in a more meaningful, editorially driven way, acting as their global guide.”

Each issue is primarily shared through the Engel & Völkers global network, where advisors personally present copies to clients and prospects. In Dubai, the magazine is available across selected premium environments, including hotels, private lounges, and exclusive venues.

Spanning cities from London and New York to Berlin and Cape Town, the magazine reflects a connected, international outlook, keeping its readership engaged with the ideas and personalities shaping contemporary culture. Alongside its editorial content, GG Magazine also presents a curated selection of exceptional properties and yachts through Engel & Völkers.

Property features within the magazine are selected based on architectural quality, design integrity, and uniqueness, aligning with the expectations of a globally mobile, design-conscious audience.

“With its entry in Dubai, GG Magazine introduces a new dimension to how real estate and lifestyle are communicated in the region, combining storytelling with curated property showcases in a format designed to inform and inspire,” concluded Džaka Bičo.

To read the soft copy of the recently published issue of GG Magazine, please click here.

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a globally recognized leader in premium real estate services, specializing in the brokerage of high-end residential and commercial properties. The company also excels in the marketing of luxury yachts and exclusive lifestyle services. Since 1977, Engel & Völkers has prioritized the unique needs and aspirations of both private and institutional clients, continually evolving its service portfolio to address every aspect of real estate. With a team of more than 16,700 professionals operating under the Engel & Völkers brand, the company’s core competencies include sales, leaseholds, and consultancy on diverse real estate investment opportunities. Leveraging artificial intelligence and cutting-edge digital solutions, Engel & Völkers is redefining the standards for property brokerage and related services, setting a benchmark for innovation and excellence in the real estate industry.

www.engelvoelkers.com

About Engel & Völkers Middle East:

Established in 2014, Engel & Völkers Middle East has its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team consists of over 300 professionals, each specialising in premium residential and commercial properties and serving as experts in their respective areas. Engel & Völkers Commercial serves as an entry point to exceptional commercial real estate opportunities in Dubai, from attractive office spaces to industrial complexes. The Private Office provides services for affluent clients and has access to premium real estate globally. Whether you're in the market to rent, buy, or sell a property, Engel & Völkers Middle East is a perfect choice to achieve your real estate goals.

www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en