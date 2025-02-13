flynas fleet to grow up to 160 aircraft by 2030

Purchase orders amounted up to 280 aircraft worth 161 billion Saudi riyals.

Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East coinciding with the visit of Airbus senior management, to the flynas headquarters in Riyadh, announced that it will receive more than 100 Airbus aircraft over the next five years with expected growth of its fleet to more than 160 aircraft until the end of 2030. This is part of its orders for 280 aircraft worth over 161 billion Saudi Riyals, one of the region's largest purchase orders, making flynas the largest owner of single-aisle aircraft orders in the Middle East.

The visit of Airbus delegation also coincided with flynas receiving a new Airbus A320neo aircraft, the first on February 8, 2025, bringing the total number of this type in the flynas fleet to 54 aircraft. This is in line with the company's strategic growth and expansion plan, launched under the slogan "We connect the world to the Kingdom," in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

The visiting Airbus delegation toured the flynas headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, February 12, and reviewed the innovative solutions offered by the company in the aviation industry. They also met with senior flynas executives, where the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation and strengthening their strategic relationship.

Bander Al-Muhanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, said: "We value the visit of the Airbus senior management, which reflects the position of flynas as a leading Saudi carrier at the global level and also reflects the importance of our long-term partnership that has strengthened the contribution of flynas to achieving national goals in the aviation industry." He pointed out that the relationship between flynas and Airbus began since its inception and developed in 2016 after the signing of an agreement to purchase 120 aircraft, until the partnership moved to a new level last year, 2024, with the signing of an order to purchase 160 Airbus aircraft of the A320 and A330 wide-body types.