Deliveroo Hop in partnership with Choithrams announces the expansion to a new neighbourhood in Dubai, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Offering an elevated consumer experience with grocery delivery in as little as 15 minutes, Deliveroo Hop is available only through the Deliveroo App.

UAE: Deliveroo UAE has just announced the expansion of its rapid grocery delivery service, Hop, in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT). Deliveroo Hop, in partnership with Choithrams, offers customers on-demand groceries in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius.

Catering to the needs of their customers within the Jumeirah Lake Towers catchment area, the newly launched store will boast a larger selection of new exciting and on-demand products. While the offering will be similar in many ways, Deliveroo Hop with Choithram’s selection will differ from one site to another based on customer preferences and ordering habits. Following the successful launch of its rapid delivery-only grocery service in Dubai in 2022, the award-winning delivery service prides itself on Hop’s ability to accommodate the needs of its customers. Jumeirah Lake Towers is not only home to various business offices but is also located in the heart of a highly popular residential area.

Deliveroo Hop’s Jumeirah Lake Tower site will serve customers in Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Heights, Marina West, Jumeirah Islands, JLT, Jumeirah Parks, Dubai Marina, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Tecom, The Meadows and The Springs. and will offer an elevated consumer experience in areas such as:

Time Efficiency: Deliveroo Hop takes pride in its quick preparation time resulting from its tech-optimised selection process, leading warehouse management technology, and world-renowned logistics algorithms. Alongside its existing network of riders, Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery store ensures delivery in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius from the warehouse, ensuring riders have ample time to complete their delivery.

Wider product range: Deliveroo Hop’s wide product range and high-quality standards noticeably adapts and caters to customers’ shopping needs in respective catchment areas. Deliveroo Hop with Choithrams offers a range of essential items including the finest fresh food, a wide selection of shelf stable food, personal care, home care, as well as pet care products.

Service reliability: Leveraging its grocery management technology, Deliveroo Hop promises a near to 100% stock availability. The delivery-only grocery service’s technology for optimised supply chain provides reliable item availability and eliminates the need for item substitution.

Anis Harb, General Manager Middle East at Deliveroo said ‘Following the successful launch of Deliveroo Hop in the UAE in 2022, we’re excited to elevate the value proposition of our customer experience with on-demand grocery shopping in an all-new neighbourhood in Dubai. Jumeirah Lake Towers, located in the heart of one of Dubai’s most densely populated areas, is surrounded by not only various business offices but also numerous residential communities. Through our seamless partnership with Choithrams, our goal is to ensure the value proposition for our customers is enhanced with our innovative on-demand grocery shopping.’

