Kuwait: Deliveroo, the leading food delivery platform, proudly announced that it now provides delivery services to all permanent population centers. This remarkable milestone marks a significant step forward for Deliveroo's continuous growth and commitment to delivering exceptional convenience and delightful dining experiences to its valued customers.

With over four prosperous years in the local market, Deliveroo has accomplished a significant expansion of its delivery services to the southernmost regions of Kuwait. This now includes coverage of permanent population areas, such as Sabah Al Ahmad, Ali Sabah Al Salem, Khairan, Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City, Wafra, Julaia, Bnaider, Dubaeeiya, and beyond. Customers can now relish the convenience of ordering their beloved choices from restaurants, grocers, coffee shops, pharmacies, flower shops, and more, all delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The decision to extend delivery coverage to these new areas reflects Deliveroo's devotion to catering to the diverse palates and preferences of residents in every corner of Kuwait. By expanding its reach, Deliveroo ensures that local residents have access to an extensive range of cuisines bursting with flavor, from highly sought-after local delicacies to globally acclaimed international favorites. No matter where customers are located, they can now effortlessly indulge in their preferred culinary delights through Deliveroo's impeccable service.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to serve our customers no matter what area of the country they’re in. Whether you are craving your favorite burger from Kuwait City or a quick cup of coffee at the chalet on the weekend, Deliveroo is here to deliver.”

To download the Deliveroo app and start taking advantage of the most convenient way to order, customers can visit the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 182,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.