Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deem Finance today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Yusr, a regulated fintech with an established track record in Kazakhstan, as Yusr expands its operations into the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership marks another step in Deem’s broader strategy to collaborate with credible fintech innovators to build scalable, customer-centric and compliant financial propositions for the UAE market. It reinforces Deem’s commitment to serving as a pragmatic, partnership-oriented regulated institution that enables innovation while maintaining strong governance, accountability and customer protection.

Yusr provides embedded financial solutions to businesses and their customers, including Buy Now, Pay Later options, initially focused on the automotive sector. Over time, Yusr plans to expand into additional sectors across the UAE economy.

Through this collaboration, Deem will provide the regulated financial infrastructure, governance framework and market expertise required to help fintech propositions scale responsibly. By combining Yusr’s technology-led customer experience with Deem’s licensed institutional capabilities, the two companies aim to bring innovative solutions to market in a sustainable and well-governed manner.

Chris Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Deem, said: "This partnership reflects our belief that innovation and regulation are strongest when they work together. Fintechs bring speed, creativity and new customer experiences, while institutions like Deem bring the governance, infrastructure and regulatory discipline needed to scale responsibly. We are pleased to partner with Yusr as they enter the UAE market and look forward to supporting their growth journey."

Azamat Seitbekov, Founder and CEO at Yusr, added: "We built Yusr on a simple conviction: financing should work where life works. The UAE represents a natural next step — a market that rewards innovation and shares our belief in the power of accessible, embedded financial solutions. Partnering with Deem gives us the regulatory foundation and market credibility to grow responsibly. Together, we aim to make capital genuinely accessible to the businesses and customers who need it most."

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for financial innovation, Deem sees partnerships like this as central to building a stronger and more inclusive financial ecosystem. By working with fintechs, platforms and technology players, Deem aims to widen access to finance, improve customer journeys and serve market segments that have historically been underserved by larger traditional banks.

This partnership also underscores Deem’s openness to supporting fintech innovation across a range of models, including lending, card programs, embedded finance and other next-generation financial solutions, always within a clear framework of regulatory discipline and responsible growth.

-END-

About Deem Finance

Deem Finance, part of the Gargash Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, is a purpose-driven financial services company focused on delivering accessible and innovative financial solutions to individuals, SMEs and underserved market segments. Through a combination of customer insight, technology and disciplined risk management, Deem is helping shape the future of inclusive finance in the UAE.

Learn more: www.deem.io

About Yusr

Yusr is a regulated fintech developing embedded financial solutions for businesses and their customers — spanning lending, payment flexibility, and asset-linked products. Backed by Jet Finance, a financial institution listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange with a Fitch-assigned credit rating, Yusr combines institutional foundations with a technology-led approach to making capital genuinely accessible. The company is now expanding into the UAE, initially serving the automotive services sector, with plans to broaden into additional industries.