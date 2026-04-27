Partnership translates national priorities into actionable initiatives to strengthen sustainable, technology-enabled production

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silal, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology Group, to strengthen sustainable food security in the Emirate of Dubai.

Signed on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain, the MoU establishes a cooperative framework designed to ensure the continuity and competitiveness of local production while supporting local farmers in Dubai.

“Food security is a national priority that we are actively advancing today ,” said His Excellency Ahmad Mohammad Bin Thani, Director General of DECCA. Guided by this vision, we are committed to translating it into tangible outcomes on the ground in Dubai. This MoU with Silal reflects that commitment. This partnership brings together DECCA’s regulatory leadership with Silal’s expertise in agri-food and technology to enhance Dubai’s position as a more resilient and sustainable food ecosystem.”

His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said: “Our focus at Silal is on turning strategy into action across the agri-food value chain. Through this collaboration with DECCA, we are strengthening our ability to support local farmers across the agri-food value chain. By leveraging our capabilities in sourcing, logistics, and distribution, we aim to create more consistent pathways for locally grown produce to reach consumers, while contributing to a more efficient and resilient food system in the UAE.”

This collaboration enables sustainable food production through modern technology, enhancing local production, diversifying food sources, and reducing food loss and waste. It will also support local farmers with the expertise and systems, to strengthen Emirati products within the national food basket.

The partnership sits at the heart of DECCA’s collaborative approach of working with government entities, private sector companies, research institutions, and the community to translate policy into measurable impact. The Memorandum with Silal is a signal of DECCA's commitment to building a resilient, home-grown food system that serves Dubai and the wider UAE for generations to come.

About DECCA

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), established under Law No. (11) of 2024, leads Dubai’s environmental and climate agenda, with the mission of advancing environmental and climate action, enhancing food security through the implementation of Dubai's Food Security Strategy initiatives and projects, and protecting ecosystems to ensure sustainable development. DECCA drives climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, environmental protection, while supporting the adoption of circular economy and sustainable use of resource. Advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 pathway, DECCA’s vision is aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Green Agenda 2030.

Guided by its purpose of driving collective environmental leadership for a sustainable future, DECCA’s mission aims to shape a thriving city where environmental and responsible development coexist. DECCA uses data-driven, insight-led policy to inform decisions, and delivers results through strategic partnerships across government, business, academia, and communities.

For more information, visit: https://www.decca.gov.ae/ and follow us on social media: @DECCADXB

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify food sources and stimulate manufacturing and distribution in the agri-food sectors in the UAE and beyond. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialized knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

For more information, please visit: silal.ae

Follow Silal on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silaluae/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silaluae/