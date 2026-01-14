Dubai, UAE : DECA has commenced construction on Avana Residences, its latest residential development located within Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), following an official groundbreaking ceremony held on January 10. Piling works and construction contracts are currently underway following an on-site groundbreaking ceremony held this month, signalling the transition from planning to active construction.

Designed as a wellness-led, amenity-driven residential development, Avana Residences comprises a collection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027. The project reflects DECA’s continued focus on delivering thoughtfully planned communities that prioritise liveability, long-term value, and quality of execution within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential districts.

Construction Progress and Architectural Expertise

Avana Residences is being delivered under the guidance of an experienced consultant team, with Federal Engineering Consultants appointed as the project’s master consultant and architectural advisor. With over three decades of experience in the UAE market, the firm is overseeing architectural coordination, engineering design, and regulatory compliance across all stages of development.

Interior design is led by Aviva Collective Design House, headed by award-winning designer Dara Young, CEO of Aviva Collective Design House, New York, bringing an international perspective to the project’s interiors while aligning with the development’s wellness-first philosophy. The interiors focus on functional layouts, natural light, and durable material selections, ensuring homes are both contemporary and practical for end users.

Wellness-Led Living and Amenity-Driven Design

At the core of Avana Residences is a clear emphasis on wellness and everyday usability. Apartments are designed with efficient layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and neutral palettes that promote a sense of calm and openness. European appliances, custom cabinetry, and quality bathroom finishes are incorporated to support long-term residential comfort.

Amenities are positioned as an integral extension of the living experience rather than an afterthought. The development features a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, yoga and meditation deck, padel court, and landscaped social spaces designed to encourage both active lifestyles and community interaction. Family-friendly amenities, including a dedicated children’s play area, further reinforce the project’s broad residential appeal.

Additional features include an attended lobby, concierge and security services, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, reflecting DECA’s focus on future-ready residential living.

Strategic Location and Construction Milestone

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Avana Residences benefits from established road connectivity and proximity to key destinations across Dubai, while remaining within a predominantly residential neighbourhood. Construction is progressing in line with planned milestones, with off-plan sales currently underway and a post-handover payment structure available to buyers.

With Avana Residences, DECA continues to strengthen its development pipeline by focusing on execution-led delivery, credible consultant partnerships, and residential environments shaped around wellness and amenity-driven design.

The official ceremony, held on January 10 at the project site, was attended by DECA’s board members, stakeholders, and representatives from the Dubai real estate industry, who were presented with an overview of the project’s masterplan, design approach, and construction timeline.

Avana Residences is being offered with a 60/40 post-handover payment plan, providing flexibility for buyers seeking structured payment options and long-term value in Jumeirah Village Circle.

About DECA: DECA Developments is a UAE-based, third-generation real estate developer with over 40 years of experience in residential development. The company applies proven operational knowledge to contemporary projects, prioritizing efficient layouts, construction quality, and strategic site selection fundamentals tested across multiple market cycles. DECA Developments is building a growing pipeline of residences focused on sound planning, disciplined execution, and locations that deliver sustainable value for residents and investors.

To learn more about Avana Residences, please contact 600 55 55 66, email info@deca-properties.com, visit www.deca-properties.com.